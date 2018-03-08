TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Show Adviser D’Wayne Swear Dies at 60

D’Wayne Swear, a law enforcement officer who worked as an adviser on NCIS: New Orleans, passed […]

By

D’Wayne Swear, a law enforcement officer who worked as an adviser on NCIS: New Orleans, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Swear was an officer in Louisiana and Mississippi. He worked in the real life Naval Criminal Investigation Service, which is how he ended up on the lauded police procedural. Sources at Bradford-O’Keefe funeral Home told the Hollywood Reporter that Swear passed away on Tuesday in his home in Gulfport. His long time friend, Glenn Grannan, of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, told journalists that Swear had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He never compromised his morals or his ethics,” Grannan said. “He only knew how to do things one way, and that was the right way.”

Swear worked as a deputy for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in the suburbs of New Orleans, before he became an agent for the NCIS. He retired in 2010, which is when he moved to Gulfport. However, he came out of retirement to work with Grannan at the Hancock Sheriff’s Office.

Swear was hired on the set of NCIS: New Orleans in 2014. He worked as an on-set technical advisor, helping bring authenticity to the show.

“He’s such a charming guy, so likeable,” said Scott Bakula, one of the series’ stars,in a 2014 interview with The Times Picayune. “He’s got great stories he loves to tell, and he loves this city.”

Grannan told WXXV that Swear will be remembered as a law enforcement legend. “If you have the luxury of knowing D’Wayne, he’d change your life in a positive way,” he said plainly. “If you were fortunate enough to call you his friend, he’d change your life significantly. It was a significant event in your life. He will be sorely missed by me and I’m sure a lot of others because he was an amazing friend to me.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department lowered their flag to honor Swear. His co-workers remembered him for his upbeat spirit even in the face of grizzly work. They told reporters about how he dressed up as Santa Claus for inmates’ children at Christmas time ever year.

The set of NCIS: New Orleans closed for a day to honor Swear as well.

Swear is survived by his wife and family members in Gulport. A funeral mass for him will be held on Saturday in New Orleans, and another on Monday in Gulfport.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts

  • Character Actor From ‘The Waltons’ and More Dies at 86: Tom Bower’s Brother Confirms His Passing
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tom Bower attends Netflix's "We Have A Ghost" Premiere on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
    Celebrity

    Character Actor From ‘The Waltons’ and More Dies at 86: Tom Bower’s Brother Confirms His Passing

  • Meet the Cast of ‘NCIS: Origins’
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Meet the Cast of ‘NCIS: Origins’

  • ‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds New Cast Members
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds New Cast Members

  • CBS Unveils 2024 Fall Schedule, Moves ‘Tracker’ and Unveils ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Replacement
    CBS WKND ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    CBS Unveils 2024 Fall Schedule, Moves ‘Tracker’ and Unveils ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Replacement