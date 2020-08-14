'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Set Dates to Resume Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

CBS is betting big on all its dramas returning this fall to fill its schedule, and it looks like at least NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles could launch sometime this fall. The two shows have reportedly set tentative production start dates in early September. Both shows are filmed in Los Angeles and are produced by CBS Television Studios.

NCIS: Los Angeles could go before the cameras first, with Sept. 3 set as the target start date, reports Deadline. NCIS is set to start filming on Sept. 9. Both shows will resume filming under strict guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus amid the cast and crew. As with anything else during the pandemic though, the dates could change depending on the situation in Los Angeles at the time. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,999 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 64 additional deaths.

Bull and Magnum P.I. were also given the approval to start filming soon, but neither has set dates. Bull is filmed in New York City, which has seen the number of cases drop after being an epicenter of the pandemic early on. Magnum is filmed in Hawaii, where visitors have to self-quarantine when they arrive in the state. Although Hawaii has seen a smaller outbreak than other states, the number of cases has been on the rise recently. On Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Health reported a single-day record with 355 new cases and recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

While other networks, like The CW and Fox, acquired other programming to fill slots this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic halting production this summer, CBS' fall plans relied on production starting soon. If NCIS: LA, NCIS, Bull, and Magnum can all start filming in early September, they could be ready to premiere before the end of September. The network does have a full season of The Amazing Race filmed and Love Island is in the works in case anything gets delayed. Big Brother also started a month late this summer, so the last half of the season will continue into the fall. SWAT also recently began filming.

According to Deadline, the sitcoms The Neighborhood and The Unicorn are hoping to start either before the end of August or early September. Young Sheldon, Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola, and freshman series B Positive could start in the middle of September. FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are filmed in New York and could start filming in late September or early October. Even if all of these plans come to fruition, most of these shows will likely not be ready for the traditional September premiere week after the Emmys.