‘NCIS’ Revealed a Hilarious Photo From McGee’s Past, Twitter Can’t Handle it

McGee might be stone-faced, serious member of the NCIS team, but tonight’s new episode made him the punch-line to every joke.
The team uncovered an embarrassing photo from McGee’s past and, thanks to the internet, the photo was made into a meme.
McGee was shown a “Thug Life” meme involving his old portrait. Instead of the short hair he’s had for the entire series, the younger version of the character sported a ridiculous set of locks.
McGee got memed! 😂 #NCIS pic.twitter.com/mHNQuVYyld— NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 25, 2017
As you can imagine, NCIS fans on Twitter were in stitches over the joke.
McMeme
LMAO THE MCMEME #NCIS— Sherry 🙂 (@smackalalala) October 25, 2017
OMG #NCIS the McMeme!— BoozinSoozan?? (@CruisinSoozan) October 25, 2017
“I got Meme-d!” #NCIS— Jamie (@wannaseeireland) October 25, 2017
OMG
My god!! I didn’t know McGee had that hair. Where can I order it? #NCIS— Mark Young (@airwolf28) October 25, 2017
#NCIS OMFG ??? McGee!!!!— Mar Enrile (@MarEnrile) October 25, 2017
I bet Tony made the McMeme #ncis @NCIS_CBS— Erin Gray (@EKGrayME) October 25, 2017
Thug Life
McThug Life. #NCIS— Lanna E (@lannaephotog) October 25, 2017
Thug life! ???? poor McGee! #ncis— Bud (@BudKinches) October 25, 2017
McGee is “Thug Life” ???????? #NCIS— Kevin Ngo (@TheKevNation) October 25, 2017