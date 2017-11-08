‘NCIS’ Revealed a Hilarious Photo From McGee’s Past, Twitter Can’t Handle it

McGee might be stone-faced, serious member of the NCIS team, but tonight’s new episode made him the punch-line to every joke.

The team uncovered an embarrassing photo from McGee’s past and, thanks to the internet, the photo was made into a meme.

McGee was shown a “Thug Life” meme involving his old portrait. Instead of the short hair he’s had for the entire series, the younger version of the character sported a ridiculous set of locks.

As you can imagine, NCIS fans on Twitter were in stitches over the joke.

McMeme

OMG

My god!! I didn’t know McGee had that hair. Where can I order it? #NCIS — Mark Young (@airwolf28) October 25, 2017

I bet Tony made the McMeme #ncis @NCIS_CBS — Erin Gray (@EKGrayME) October 25, 2017

Thug Life