‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere Shows Who Survived Missile Attack

NCIS: Los Angeles kicked off its 10th season right where they left off at the end of season 9. In “To Live And Die In Mexico,” we finally found out who survived the missile attack. Everyone inside the SUV made it out alive, but not without suffering major injuries.

At the end of season 9, Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Hanna (LL Cool J) and the rest of their team went to Mexico for an off-the-books operation to save Mosley’s (Nia Long) son. In the very last scene, Callen, Hanna, Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) were all in a truck on their way when they were struck by a missile. It was not clear who survived the attack.

In the season 10 premiere, we learned that everyone survived the attack. However, most of the team suffered major injuries. Deeks was left unconscious by the blast, and needed to be taken from the scene on a stretcher.

The near-disaster also happened before Deeks and Kensi broke off their engagement. But in a new interview with TVinsider, Ruah said they still plan to get married.

“I can say that they are prepping for a wedding! They’ve been trying wedding cake,” she said.

Ruah is also hopeful that the couple will get married with a big ceremony in the show.

“I’d like to see them get married, but I wonder how much they’ll show. Will Kensi be in a dress walking down the aisle? Or will they just allude to the fact after they wed? Either way, Kensi and Deeks deserve to be together,” Ruah said.

Mosley did get her son back, but the risks of the mission to Mexico will be a major topic for the first part of season 10. Mosley will feel guilty about putting so many members of the team in harm’s way.

“That’s a big deal, and that is something that she is going to have to deal with. I would say the good first six episodes of our season deals with that. We have other cases going on, but the repercussions from all of that hang heavy and everyone has a different outlook on it,” showrunner Scott Gemill told Parade.

“Callen definitely promised to get her son back, but at what cost? Sam went with them even though he didn’t think it was the right thing to do, because that is what partners do,” Gemill continued. “Kensi and Deeks essentially break up over their views on whether this mission is worth risking their lives for, so those sort of questions continue to haunt our team for a while.”

The new season will also introduce Esai Morales as Deputy Director Gaines, who is sent to investigate the NCIS activities in Los Angeles.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays on CBS after the new series God Friended Me.

Photo Credit: CBS