'NCIS: Los Angeles' Could Kill off Major Character After New Season 12 Developments

The NCIS franchise is making a lot of changes from top to bottom. NCIS: Los Angeles might be killing off one of its important characters, CIA Officer Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush). In Season 12, Episode 12 entitled, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) discovered who was tailing him and their ties to his ex-girlfriend former government agent Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly): her ex-boyfriend Maksim Myshkin (Alex Portenko), who works with the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service).

The added kicker is it's all connected to the coded message MIA operations manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) sent the team regarding another threat that sent them to dead CIA officers in a warehouse. After Russian spy Katya (Eve Harlow), who went into hiding after she and Anna escaped from prison –– where Anna was working undercover –– returned, she went back to her former conspirator. Katya revealed she had Joelle, and proposed a trade: the CIA officer’s location for Anna. Anna agreed, but Maksim turned on her since Russia wanted Katya dead. The meetup went haywire with no sign of Katya or Joelle, but the NCIS team did gain some help from DOJ Special Agent Effie Carlson’s (Nicki Micheaux) task force.

Katya managed to make it out still free, but there are still some loose ends. The Russian spy sent a package to Callen and inside was a burner phone along with Joelle's finger. “Now she’s losing even more blood,” Katya, voice disguised, warned in a message on the phone. “Follow the rules or next time I’ll send something larger. See you soon.” With the clock ticking on Joelle, the NCIS team has a short amount of time to find the CIA officer –– which might lead NCIS viewers to believe the writers are planning to kill the character from the show.

On the other hand, if the season does end in death, it could be Arkady's (Vyto Ruginis). Anna insisted Callen check in with her father to inform him of the danger Katya poses. If Katya's goal is to get to Anna or aim for retaliation, her family member could be the next target. NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays at 9/8 p.m. on CBS.