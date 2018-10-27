TV Shows

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Callen Gets Surprise Phone Call From Hetty

Linda Hunt’s Hetty Lange has been missing in NCIS: Los Angeles season 10, but she might be coming […]

Linda Hunt’s Hetty Lange has been missing in NCIS: Los Angeles season 10, but she might be coming back soon after Callen got a surprise phone call from her at the end of this week’s episode.

While Callen (Chris O’Donnell) was in the office by himself, he received a phone call from someone using a voice changer.

“Do you know the story of the lady and the tiger?” the caller asked.

“Why the voice changer?” Cullen replied.

“For everyone’s protection,” the caller said.

Callen thought it was a trick, but he then said a password, which the caller correctly responded to.

“Where are you?” Callen asked.

“I’m where I want to be. How is everyone holding up?” the caller said.

“We’re fine! Just tell me where you are,” Callen replied.

“I need you to forget about me and focus on keeping the team safe. I’m afraid things might be getting worse for both of us before they get any better, and I won’t be there to help for quite awhile.”

Callen asked what was going on, but the caller never responded. He then yelled, “Hetty” repeatedly before the call ended.

The news that Hetty could be coming back to the show really excited fans who have missed the character.

“Alright now! That episode was fire, but I need Hetty to make some magic happen from afar and that phone call was life,” one fan wrote.

“[NCIS: LA] how could you end the episode like that?! A phone call from Hetty saying she won’t be back for a while. Nope, we need her back like today,” another wrote.

The heart-stopping moment came at the end of this week’s dramatic episode, “Hit List.” For much of the episode, Callen and Hanna (LL Cool J) were trying to find out how their team ended up on a cartel hit list. They also had to protect Mosley (Nia Long) and her son, whose names were also on the hit list.

While the team was dealing with that, Eric (Barrett Foa), Nell (Renee Felice Smith) and Killbride (Gerald McRaney) were dealing with questions from Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) and NCIS Deputy Director Louis Ochoa (Esai Morales) about the off-the-books mission to Mexico to save Mosley’s son last season.

That mission ended with Mosley’s son rescued, but Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux) was killed, and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Callen were badly wounded. While Ochoa is more open to helping the NCIS LA team stay together, Rogers is planning to go through every piece of evidence with a fine-tooth comb.

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS

