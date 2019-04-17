‘NCIS’: Latest Murder Victim Has Mysterious Connection to Gibbs and 9/11

NCIS‘ latest murder mystery puts Leroy Gibbs at the center of the investigation, but not necessarily in a good way.

The CBS crime procedural teased Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will have a history with the latest murder victim, long believed to have died during the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon.

What is the connection between her and Gibbs, and why does it seem to bring tension to the team? Take a look at new photos for “Hail and Farewell” before the episode airs Tuesday night.

Construction Mystery

There’s something about NCIS and finding bodies on construction sites, but the latest episode will have a 9/11 twist.

The synopsis for the episode claims the body of a Marine Major, long believed to have been killed during the terrorist attacks, is discovered at a construction site. Looks like the team will be getting in the thick of the site to find clues as to how exactly the body ended up there.

Searching for Leads

Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Gibbs seem to be leading the charge when it comes to gathering evidence, at least in the beginning.

McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) care also in the background asking questions. As usual, the team is working together to solve the crime. But will the Gibbs connection to the crime bring drama further into the episode?

Making a Connection

Is the fact that Gibbs isn’t in this photo a clue of drama to come? The synopsis teases that a personal history with the victim will drive Gibbs to solve the crime.

However, the teaser for the episode, which aired after last Tuesday’s installment, showed the NCIS leader’s blood mysteriously will be found in the remains of the body. Could Gibbs be named a suspect before the hour is up?

Tension Between Originals

The trailer for the episode also showed tension between McGee and Gibbs, two of the main characters on the series from the very beginning — if you count Murray’s recurring status during Season 1.

In this photo the team seems to be giving their leaders some serious concerned looks and side-eye. Could it be because of the evidence or something else?

How Are They Doing?

It’s been a while since we’ve spent alone time with Bishop and Torres, could we get an update on their burgeoning romance?

The pair has been flirting on-and-off all season so given the fact we are in the final stretch of the season, could we see them finally getting together soon?

More Ziva Hints?

Ever since the reveal that Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) might be alive and in hiding to protect her family, the show has put the storyline on the back burner, but not exactly letting fans forget it.

During April 9’s all new episode, Bishop attempted to ask Gibbs discreetly if he knew Ziva’s secret, but he seemed oblivious as to what his colleague was asking him. Bishop is also setting up shop at Ziva’s old house with no plans to give it up. So, will the show pull the trigger on Ziva’s return before the end of the season?

Time Off

After Tuesday’s all new episode, NCIS will take a short break from new episodes.

The next episode will air April 30 — after one week off — and seems to be the beginning of a two-part case. The next episode is titled “Judge, Jury…” while the subsequent episode, airing May 7, is titled “… and Executioner.” Could we get a hint as to what will happen next at the end of tonight’s episode?

Renewal

NCIS fans also have reason to celebrate as the show will be returning for a 17th season in the fall.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement at the time. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season,” she added.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.