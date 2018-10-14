‘NCIS: LA’ Team Fends off Unknown Assassin in Intense New Clip

On Sunday night’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the team has to help protect a visiting prince from Saudi Arabia, but it doesn’t look like it will be easy, based on a clip CBS released early.

In the scene from “The Prince,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) are in a hotel when they see an unknown assailant rush towards Deputy Crown Prince Kamal (Ritesh Rajan). Callen and Hanna pursue the woman, who turns out to be Joelle Taylor, played by Elizabeth Bogush. It is her first appearance in the series since she appeared in the November 2017 episode, “Fool Me Twice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another clip from “The Prince,” the team is briefed on the first assassination attempt on Kamal. It happened just after he arrived in Los Angeles. The attempt went awry when the assailant figured out that the man she thought was Kamal was just a decoy. The prince was already at his hotel at the time. The team was asked by federal officials to help out and avoid creating an international incident.

“The Prince” is only the third episode of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ 10th season. In the season premiere, the team finished their off-the-books operation in Mexico, which ended with Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) proposing to Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) from his hospital bed. Although Callen, Hanna, Deeks and Kensi survived, Harley Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux), who went to Mexico before they did, was confirmed deceased.

Bordeaux only appeared in season nine, but Hidoko quickly became a fan favorite. After it was confirmed that her character died, Bordeaux thanked the show’s fans, who were devastated.

“Thank you all for the love and support. It means the world to me. I’m gonna miss her so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud to have been a part of the #NCISLA team. Congrats to the cast and crew on what I’m sure is going to be an amazing 10th season. You all deserve it and many more!”

The mission also left Callen with back injuries, which sidelined him during last week’s episode, “Superhuman.” This required Secret Service Special Agent Nicole Dechamps (Marsha Thomason) to step in to help with a robbery case involving a former police officer using stolen military technology to pull off brazen heists throughout Los Angeles.

Although Hanna told Dechamps she was welcome to stay on to help out, it does not look like she appears in “The Prince.”

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET, after God Friended Me.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS