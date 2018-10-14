TV Shows

‘NCIS: LA’ Team Fends off Unknown Assassin in Intense New Clip

On Sunday night’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the team has to help protect a visiting prince […]

By

On Sunday night’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the team has to help protect a visiting prince from Saudi Arabia, but it doesn’t look like it will be easy, based on a clip CBS released early.

In the scene from “The Prince,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) are in a hotel when they see an unknown assailant rush towards Deputy Crown Prince Kamal (Ritesh Rajan). Callen and Hanna pursue the woman, who turns out to be Joelle Taylor, played by Elizabeth Bogush. It is her first appearance in the series since she appeared in the November 2017 episode, “Fool Me Twice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another clip from “The Prince,” the team is briefed on the first assassination attempt on Kamal. It happened just after he arrived in Los Angeles. The attempt went awry when the assailant figured out that the man she thought was Kamal was just a decoy. The prince was already at his hotel at the time. The team was asked by federal officials to help out and avoid creating an international incident.

“The Prince” is only the third episode of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ 10th season. In the season premiere, the team finished their off-the-books operation in Mexico, which ended with Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) proposing to Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) from his hospital bed. Although Callen, Hanna, Deeks and Kensi survived, Harley Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux), who went to Mexico before they did, was confirmed deceased.

Bordeaux only appeared in season nine, but Hidoko quickly became a fan favorite. After it was confirmed that her character died, Bordeaux thanked the show’s fans, who were devastated.

“Thank you all for the love and support. It means the world to me. I’m gonna miss her so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud to have been a part of the #NCISLA team. Congrats to the cast and crew on what I’m sure is going to be an amazing 10th season. You all deserve it and many more!”

The mission also left Callen with back injuries, which sidelined him during last week’s episode, “Superhuman.” This required Secret Service Special Agent Nicole Dechamps (Marsha Thomason) to step in to help with a robbery case involving a former police officer using stolen military technology to pull off brazen heists throughout Los Angeles.

Although Hanna told Dechamps she was welcome to stay on to help out, it does not look like she appears in “The Prince.”

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET, after God Friended Me.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Idea for Possible Appearance on Tony and Ziva Spinoff
    LOS ANGELES – APRIL 24: "Damned If You Do" — The international manhunt for Eli David and Jackie Vance's killer turns into a federal witch hunt against Gibbs and the team, which questions their unconventional methods and threatens their future at the agency, on the 10th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured left to right: Rocky Carroll, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Sean Murray (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)
    Streaming

    ‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Idea for Possible Appearance on Tony and Ziva Spinoff

  • ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Air First Part of Series Finale on Monday in Wake of Cancellation
    "Into Thin Air" – After a Marine's wife is kidnapped for ransom, the NCIS team uncovers dark secrets as they race to track down her abductor before it's too late. Meanwhile, Sam seeks Ernie's expertise decrypting a computer program that may have deadly ramifications, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, April. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Air First Part of Series Finale on Monday in Wake of Cancellation

  • ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at CBS
    "License to Thrill" – After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves. Meanwhile, Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna's reasons for being in Hawai'i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at CBS

  • ‘NCIS’ Star Rocky Carroll Reacts to Season 22 Renewal as Franchise Hits Massive Milestone: ‘It’s a Little Surreal’ (Exclusive)
    "Algún Día" – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Thursday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS’ Star Rocky Carroll Reacts to Season 22 Renewal as Franchise Hits Massive Milestone: ‘It’s a Little Surreal’ (Exclusive)