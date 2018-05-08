‘NCIS’: How Other Cast Members Left the Show

Brace yourselves NCIS fans, because Tuesday night will not be easy.

After months of speculation and one shocking cliffhanger, CBS‘ popular crime drama will be saying goodbye to fan-favorite goth forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

While details are being kept under wraps on the episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, Pauley Perrette did warn fans to keep tissues in hand for the emotional hour of television. This may be the most tragic cast exit the series has ever seen.

But what about the other cast exits the show has faced during its 15 seasons. Take a look at the biggest NCIS exits below.

Abby’s exit

Perrette announced NCIS‘ 15th season would be her, and Abby’s, last. The character was last seen getting mugged after the team solved a case and the screen went dark after the sound of a gunshot.

According to the promo for her final episode, the team will be surrounding her hospital bed as doctors fight for her life.

Michael Weatherly

Perrette’s exit follows that of Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 13 seasons before signing off in May 2016.

Tony’s exit

DiNozzo decided to leave service after the apparent death of former agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) in order to raise their daughter.

Weatherly did not go far for his next project as he started headlining his own CBS drama Bull in September 2016. The series was inspired by Dr. Phil McGraw’s pre-talk show days as a jury consultant.

Cote de Pablo

The Chilean-born actress made her debut as Ziva David, an Israeli Mossad agent, in the series’ season 2 finale. She became a series regular in season 3 when the character decided to stay in the U.S. The character eventually became an American citizen and an agent.

Her character became one of the most prominent Israeli characters in the television landscape.

Ziva’s exit

De Pablo left NCIS at the beginning of season 11. Her onscreen departure was set in motion by the assassination of her Mossad chief father, causing her to go on a journey of revenge. She eventually kills her father’s murderer, resigns from NCIS and moves back to Israel. Leaving her on-and-off love interest, Tony, behind.

The actress later starred in CBS miniseries The Dovekeepers, about the siege of Masada, a standoff by Jewish rebels against the Roman army.

Sasha Alexander

Sasha Alexander was the first major cast exit for the NCIS cast. She played Secret Service Agent turned NCIS agent Caitlin Todd.

Caitlin’s exit

Alexander’s departure from the series was also its most tragic to date. After asking to be released from her contract, her character was killed by a sniper in the season 2 finale. The killer turned out to be terrorist Ari Haswari, Ziva David’s half-brother.

Alexander returned to TV in 2010 in TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, playing a fashion-conscious medical examiner.

Lauren Holly

From seasons 2 to 5, the NCIS was overseen by director Jenny Shepard, the former partner and girlfriend of team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Her exit from the show was clouded by mystery.

In the season 5 finale, Jenny is killed by a tiger she let escape. In order to keep that detail a secret, Gibbs and a former boss make it look like Shepard died in a fire.

Jennifer Esposito

The actress joined NCIS for one season in 2016 after a health dispute led to her losing her role on Blue Bloods. However, her character left after one season when she left the team to care for her sick mother.

Who remains?

Once Perrette leaves, Mark Harmon and David McCallum will be the only remaining original cast memberson NCIS. The series also stars Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Duane Henry and Maria Bello.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.