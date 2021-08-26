'NCIS: Hawai'i' Trailer Shows Vanessa Lachey in Action

✖

Vanessa Lachey is ready to spring into action on NCIS: Hawai'i. CBS recently unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming NCIS spin-off. The trailer is set to give fans their first look at the spin-off, which will premiere on Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the trailer, fans finally get to see Lachey's Jane Tennant firsthand. Tennant is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor (this also means that NCIS: Hawai'i will mark the first time in the NCIS franchise with a female character in the lead). The character puts her leadership skills to use as she explains, "When anyone on my team gets in trouble, I'm the first call." She also tells one of the members of her team that they are tasked with working together no matter what. Although, she noted that she would "save" them from hearing her "we work as a team speech."

NCIS: Hawai'i stars Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Noah Mills. The series was developed by Christopher Silber and Jan Nash, who both worked on the recently canceled NCIS: New Orleans. Lachey's character Jane Tennant is described as someone who "has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself."

Production began on NCIS: Hawai'i this past June. To mark the start of the production, the cast and crew engaged in a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony. The cast and crew, who adhered to COVID-19 safety protocols, gathered at Mokulē’Ia Beach on Oahu on June 16. The ceremony was officiated by Kahu Ramsay Taum. Those who gathered took part in the traditional royal maile leis, an Oli Aloha, which is a welcoming chant, and Pule Ho'oku'u, a closing prayer. In a press release, the show stated that the ceremony focused on "the constant motion of the ocean and how the moving ocean waters, driven by the winds and tides, connects the entire planet" in order to celebrate the start of the series. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.