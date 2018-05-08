‘NCIS’: Watch Gibbs React to Abby’s Injury

NCIS will say goodbye to Abby Scuito (Pauley Perrette) on Tuesday night’s episode, and we now know how Agent Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) learns about the news.

In the above clip released by CBS, the NCIS team is joyously gathered around for a poker game. Gibbs, Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello), Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) are all in remarkable spirits, indicating they have no idea about Abby’s gunshot injury.

After he wins an impressive hand, Gibbs receives a phone call. He leaves the table and walks into the neighboring room.

A frantic voice is hear don the other end. It is Tim” McGee (Sean Murray), trying to explain the situation.

“Woah McGee, slow down. Tell me what happened,” Gibbs says.

The room grows silent, and Gibbs’ expression turns to one of shock.

The clip ends there, with the rest of the scene airing as a part of Tuesday night’s episode, which is entitled “Two Steps Back.”

Gibbs is learning about the events that occurred in the final moments of the May 1 episode, titled “One Step Forward.”

After a joyful day full of light interactions with her co-workers, Abby went out to dinner at an igloo-themed restaurant with co-worker Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry). As they left the restaurant, an unknown man pulls a gun on them in an apparent mugging.

Abby then tried to talk the shooter down, and a struggle for the gun followed. The screen then cut to black as a gunshot rang out.

Previews for the Tuesday night episode see medical professionals rush to save Abby’s life.

She is later shown unconscious in a hospital bed as the NCIS team visits her.

At one point, McGee is seen discussing her condition with Vance and says, “The outlook’s not so good.”

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) says his own goodbye to her, obviously feeling like he failed to protect her.

“I know I let you down, Abs,” Gibbs said. “I said that I would always keep you safe.”

While his character is beside himself, Harmon seems to be taking Perrette’s exit in stride, ensuring fans they will do her character justice in her final episode.

“Oh, we’ll miss her,” Harmon told Entertainment Tonight about the departure. “I’m really aware, and we’re all aware that audiences grow to love characters, and it’s a big deal. And we’ll honor that. 15 years is a long time. People do what they do, and they move on and they do other things and that’s part of life. It’s given us, as a show, an opportunity to rebirth, to rejuvenate, to try new things, to grow. We adjust.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

