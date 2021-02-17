'NCIS' Fans Unsure Show Should Go on Without Mark Harmon

NCIS fans are not loving the news that Mark Harmon may leave the series, and many are unsure if the show should even go on without his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story about the new spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, and noted that a source close to the show claims that Harmon wants to leave, as his contract is up with the current 18th season of NCIS. Notably, for some time now Harmon has only been renewing his contract yearly, so there has always been the potential that he could exit the show at any time.

While he is reportedly ready to leave NCIS, the source also stated that Harmon has told CBS that he would be willing to return for a few episodes of Season 19. This, the insider claims, is in response to the network considering ending the show without Harmon as the lead. Harmon has not issued an official statement on the report — nor has CBS or NCIS producers — so currently, it is unconfirmed that he may leave. Still, fans are, understandably, not happy about the chances of NCIS continuing without the beloved Gibbs, and they are taking to social media to share their feelings. Scroll down to read some Facebook comments from a previous PopCulture post about the news, as well as tweets from fans over on Twitter.