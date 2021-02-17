'NCIS' Fans Unsure Show Should Go on Without Mark Harmon
NCIS fans are not loving the news that Mark Harmon may leave the series, and many are unsure if the show should even go on without his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story about the new spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, and noted that a source close to the show claims that Harmon wants to leave, as his contract is up with the current 18th season of NCIS. Notably, for some time now Harmon has only been renewing his contract yearly, so there has always been the potential that he could exit the show at any time.
While he is reportedly ready to leave NCIS, the source also stated that Harmon has told CBS that he would be willing to return for a few episodes of Season 19. This, the insider claims, is in response to the network considering ending the show without Harmon as the lead. Harmon has not issued an official statement on the report — nor has CBS or NCIS producers — so currently, it is unconfirmed that he may leave. Still, fans are, understandably, not happy about the chances of NCIS continuing without the beloved Gibbs, and they are taking to social media to share their feelings. Scroll down to read some Facebook comments from a previous PopCulture post about the news, as well as tweets from fans over on Twitter.
WHAT?!?! That would be a big blow for CBS— sammy jo (@alp45979292) February 16, 2021
"Wow. Hope he doesn't leave the show, he is its heart and soul!!" one fan exclaimed.
@dangergirl101 what you think about the report of Mark Harmon might be leaving? This makes me so sad and I don’t think the show would last without him— Bobby Stevens (@bobbo405) February 17, 2021
"IF Harmon leaves the show, they might as well end it," another person said. "He makes the show."
No Mark Harmon can’t leave the show !!! Please no 😭 @NCIS_CBS #NCIS— Alwaystar21 (@Alwaystar21) February 17, 2021
"NCIS is Gibbs! If Mr. Harmon leaves I don't think it will be as good....just my opinion," one other Facebook user wrote.
@NCIS_CBS @CBS @CBSTVStudios if Mark Harmon doesn’t return to NCIS full time for season 19 there’s really no point in renewing it. I was hoping for a full 20 seasons and in the finale it show how Gibbs gets the boat out of the basement and who ex-wife #2 is. Maybe Gibbs dies— Adonna Turner (@adonnat63) February 17, 2021
"That will be the end of the show," a fan commented. "[It's] not NCIS without him now that everyone except McGee from the original group is gone."
There apparently is another #NCIS spin-off in the works, this time in Hawaii....#CBS— Marty Kottick 🏳️🌈 (@mkottick) February 16, 2021
"The show isn't the same without Tony and Ziva. I only watch it for Mark Harmon. If he goes the show goes," one more watcher added.
NCIS w/o Mark Harmon is not an NCIS worth a dime.— Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) February 16, 2021
If Harmon is wanting to cash in, it's time to hang it up. https://t.co/hsUpxxgW5p
"I hope not. He is great. I don't think it would survive without him," someone else surmised.
Yeah - every year there is talk about #MarkHarmon leaving. Take it with grain of salt. Interesting to hear about a new spin-off, though. #NCIS @NCIS_CBS— Rox Rolls (@RoxRolls) February 17, 2021
"If he leaves the show, they should end it. It's been on a long time. If Gibbs retires, McGee should take over the team and it should end," a final fan wrote.