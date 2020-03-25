‘NCIS’ Fans In Tears Over Sloane’s Emotional Reunion With Her Biological Daughter

NCIS fans were left emotional after the show’s March 24 episode. In the latest outing of the CBS series, Sloane (Maria Bello) was reunited with her adult daughter Faith whom she gave up for adoption when she was born. (Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault to follow.) In the episode, viewers soon learned that Faith was the product of rape, as Sloane had been sexually assaulted nearly 30 years prior by someone she thought was a friend. While Sloane struggled to tell her daughter this, Faith did ultimately figure out this information by the end of the episode, leading to a tear-filled moment between the mother-daughter pair. Considering just how emotional the storyline was, fans, understandably, had many feelings about the latest NCIS episode.

Bello’s Sloane has been a part of the NCIS family since 2017. Of course, fans learned yet another, emotional, component to her backstory in the latest episode. Back in October 2019, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bello explained that she’s been enjoying getting to learn the many different facets of her character. According to the actor, she’s been learning even more about her character as she progresses in her NCIS journey and she even noted that she was surprised to learn that her character had a daughter.

“Yes. I’m enjoying the process of discovering, like life. And I’m surprised every day when I come to work, what’ss happening with Jack Sloane, what the movement is, in her psychology or the more things you learn about her,” Bello told ET (as obtained via Cheat Sheet). “I didn’t know about my past and having a daughter until it came up, until I read it in the script, and it’s exciting. They kind of put in these little seeds and then see what blossoms and roll that into next season and see what comes out of that.” Fans, in turn, have been closely following Sloane’s journey ever since she joined the NCIS team, and they were especially vocal about the latest developments featuring her character.

Well Done

Beautiful moment between Sloane and the daughter she gave up for a better life. So powerful. #NCIS does it again…brought me to tears.

As well as addressing a major pet peeve of mine, predatory “educational” institutions. Well done all involved! pic.twitter.com/GEBfwQiwFe — SusanJ (@szyq516) March 25, 2020

As one fan noted on Twitter, those behind NCIS handled Sloane’s serious storyline with care and the result was an incredibly well crafted episode.

‘A Rollercoaster Ride Of Emotions’

The team solved the case, but I was more involved in the whole Sloane storyline tonight. What a rollercoaster ride of emotions being brought up from her past trauma. @maria_bello deserves an award her performance. She has been a phenomenal addition to the team.@NCIS_CBS #NCIS — Laura Navins (@laura_navins) March 25, 2020

Fans couldn’t have been more impressed with Bello’s incredibly strong performance in the episode. As this fan noted, they believe that the actor should even receive an award for her work on the latest episode of NCIS.

Heartbreaking

#ncis this was so heartwrenching and sweet at the same time Sloan ….❤️💔 @NCIS_CBS pic.twitter.com/JU1CX0CKsz — vicki truelove-tate (@Truelovefordogs) March 25, 2020

Some fans were left emotional by the episode’s end, as a fan noted by utilizing a gif to showcase their thoughts.

A Lovely Ending

Aww. What a fabulous ending. I love Jack & Faith together.#NCIS @maria_bello — Sarah J. (@sareja86) March 25, 2020

Sloane and Faith did indeed share a lovely moment together at the end of the episode, as Bello’s character was finally able to open up to her biological daughter about her past.

All Emotional

It’s pretty clear that many, like the above Twitter user, were left more than a bit teary-eyed over the events in the latest episode of NCIS.

In Tears

The tears were definitely flowing amongst many NCIS viewers. As another fan wrote on Twitter, they were left “crying” by the end of the emotional episode.

Left Speechless

phew. jack… this whole episode and that ending… i’m speechless. #NCIS — Kelsi (@creatingkelsi) March 25, 2020

One fan was even left “speechless” over just how well done Sloane’s storyline was. Clearly, based on the numerous other reactions from NCIS fans, other viewers can definitely agree with that sentiment.