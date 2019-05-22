‘NCIS’ Fans Still Can’t Believe That Season 16 Finale Shocker

The NCIS Season 16 finale ended on a shocking cliffhanger, and a day later fans still can’t believe what happened.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 16 Episode 24 “Daughters”

During the finale episode of the season, Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) returned to warn Gibbs (Mark Harmon) that he was in danger. Ziva was assumed to be dead after the Season 13 finale, so both Gibbs and the fans were thoroughly surprised at her return.

“What’s the safe period to openly discuss last night’s NCIS finale? Because I have a LOT of feelings/questions on this,” one fan tweeted out.

“[NCIS] Thank You so much! Best season finale ever! Now hurry up and come back! #Ziva,” another fan said.

“I seriously gasped out loud and then teared up! Here’s hoping she isn’t just like Diane and is alive!” someone else exclaimed.

“[Oh my God] I cried so much when she ‘died,’ I’m so FREAKING EXCITED. She looks flawless,” one other fan gushed.

Gibbs was like “another ghost?” And we’re all *Gasp* “OMG Ziva!!!! She’s real, Gibbs!!!” — Sandra McNeil (@Macksal) May 22, 2019

Now that the season has ended, fans will likely have to wait until the fall to find out where the show goes from here, but everyone can rest assured that they will get answers, as it was announced last month that the show will return for Season 17.

Following the announcement, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl issued a statement saying, “NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling.”

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season,” Kahl went on to say.

It’s the shocking finale everyone is talking about! Stream the #NCIS season 16 finale full episode now: https://t.co/uunJYIaM56 pic.twitter.com/d1T96rN9Ve — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 22, 2019

At this time, Season 17 of NCIS does not have an announced premiere date, but we can speculate that it will debut sometime at the end of September, as every season of the show has premiered then, going all the way back to Season 1.