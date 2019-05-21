‘NCIS’: A Familiar Face Returns in New Season 16 Finale Photos

The NCIS season finale will welcome back a familiar face, as the team investigates a bone-chilling new case that hits close to home once again.

After pledging to not detach himself from his cases ever again, Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has been taking some hits emotionally, including with the reveal to his teammates that he once killed a man for revenge and got away with it.

As Gibbs continues to search for his purpose for continuing on the job, a big return will throw him and the team into a case that could change everything. Are we ready for what’s coming?

Take a look at the new photos from Tuesday’s exciting Season 16 finale of NCIS.

Tobias Returns

Former FBI agent Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is returning to the CBS crime procedural for its 16th season finale, bringing with him a painful and personal case for the team to solve.

Tobias has been a frequent recurring character throughout the show’s history, first as an FBI agent and later becoming a private investigator after he was removed from his position at the bureau. Will the personal case lean Gibbs closer to retirement, or give him the answers he needs to keep fighting the good fight?

Targeting Daughter

The episode, titled “Daughters,” finds Tobias begins Gibbs and the team for help stopping drug dealers and suppliers in the area after his daughter Emily (Juliette Angelo) ends up in the hospital for an opiate overdose.

Given Gibbs’ storyline this season, this might be the personal case that finally forces him to face his feeling about his past, and his history with vigilante justice.

Close to Home

The trailer for the finale episode of the season teases Gibbs’ emotions will be heightened during the case, forcing him to deal with some ghosts from his past, including his ex-wife Diane Sterling (Melinda McGraw).

Is she somehow alive and there’s a bigger twist at play? Or will Gibbs finally have to deal with all the emotions he has been burying throughout most of the show?

Surprises?

Tobias’ visit might not be entirely positive. The trailer for the episode teases the private investigator might lose control as he waits for doctors to save his daughter, even pulling a gun on one of the doctors.

Hopefully Gibbs will be nearby to keep the situation from escalating into chaos.

The Team’s Support

The team will have their hands full searching for the people responsible for the opioid crisis in the area, but that won’t stop Gibbs and Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello) from being there for Tobias.

This photo shows them getting together at the hospital, probably at the start of the ordeal as they wait for his daughter to be saved. Will the team be able to find the people responsible?

Gibbs Questions

Last week’s episode saw Gibbs reach a breaking point as he examined his feelings about his past actions regarding the murder of the man responsible for his family’s death.

After a conversation with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) leads him to consider retirement, leaving the team altogether or simply examining his emotions, Gibbs was left wondering what his future holds and what his purpose is for the rest of his life. Will he get the answers he’s looking for on tonight’s episode?

What’s Next

NCIS has already been renewed for a 17th season, with Harmon set to return as a series regular, as far as we know. While we expected Gibbs’ journey to continue to evolve in future episodes, it will be interesting to see how the leader of the team will wrap up this exciting season.

Should we expect a big cliffhanger tonight? Given that last year we had Vance (Rocky Carroll) kidnapped by an international terrorist, we’ll just say anything is possible.

Secret Love?

Last week’s episode dropped another subtle bomb on us when it was revealed that Sloane is also seeking therapy from Dr. Confalone. During her session, the special agent revealed her conflicting feelings about her daughter, as well as revealing she is in love with someone… though we are pretty sure she is referring to Gibbs.

Will Sloane come clean about her emotions tonight? How will that change their dynamic.

The NCIS Season 16 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will return for a new season in fall 2019.