‘NCIS’ Fans Are Loving Ducky’s Surprise Return

NCIS fans were greeted with a welcome face they hadn’t seen for a bit near the start of this week’s episode, and they’re elated.

Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) has been absent for the last three episodes, despite still being credited as a regular on the show. He popped back up for an evaluation in this week’s episode, entitled “Burden of Proof,” after a brief break.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He entered the scene with his trademark charm, delivering a hearty “It’s great to be back!” as he entered the lab. He also dished out some quirky knowledge before being rushed into the evaluation by a visiting investigator.

Fans were thrilled to see one of their favorite supporting characters back in the fold, especially after there was speculation the recent “Exit Strategy” episode could be his final appearance for some time.

Up Next: NCIS Star Mark Harmon Reveals Details on Pauley Perrette’s Exit

After the scene aired, viewers took to Twitter to share their bliss for Ducky’s gleeful return.

See some of the reactions below.

Yay, i have been missing ducky. So glad he is back. Now lets keep it that way ❤ — Betty Madden (@BettyMadden13) November 8, 2017

Ducky’s sabbatical looks good on him. #NCIS — Sandy Barton (@sandbar17) November 8, 2017

Great to have you back!! — Janice Caslin (@Jesmeralda2323) November 8, 2017

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.