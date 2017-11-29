Here’s Why ‘NCIS’ Was Delayed on Tuesday Night

NCIS fans’ TV viewing schedules were shaken up a bit on Tuesday night when their favorite procedural drama didn’t air when it was supposed to.

The show temporarily shifted from its normal 8-9 p.m. EST time slot into the 9-10 p.m. EST time slot for one week only. This movement was made to accommodate CBS‘ annual showing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The hour-long Christmas special threw-off live viewers’ schedules, but DVR viewers should still be alright. A repeat episode of the series is airing immediately after.

The episode airing will be the season 14 episode “What Lies Above.” The story centers around McGee’s (Sean Murray) apartment being broken into. The team soon discovers that the incident stems from a much larger plot involving a criminal who previously lived in McGee’s home.

There will also be another repeat episode of NCIS on Dec. 5, but a new epside, entitled “Double Down,” will air on Dec. 12.

When there aren’t any conflicts, NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.