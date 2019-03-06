‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Returns to TV for CBS’ ‘Broke’

Pauley Perrette is coming back to CBS.

The former NCIS star will be taking on a comedy role, with the announcement she was cast to star alongside Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil in the network’s comedy pilot, Broke.

The comedy series follows what happens when an outrageously wealthy trust-fund baby (Camil) is cut off by his father, and he and his wife are forced to move into her estranged sister’s condo, forcing the siblings to reconnect, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Perrette joins the cast as Jackie, a tough, witty and loving single mother of a 9-year-old boy. The manager of a bar, Jackie is described as “feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box.”

The character is reportedly not thrilled when her snobby sister and husband show up on her doorstep, but she soon remembers her love for her sister and learns to appreciate them returning to her life.

The new series comes from Will and Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Unman and Camil. The comedy is produced by CBS TV Studios, Sutton Street Productions and Propagate.

Perrette’s new role on the CBS sitcom marks her possible return to the network after 15 seasons starring on hit crime procedural drama NCIS.

The actress left the series in 2018 after her character Abby Sciuto almost died after being attacked along her colleague Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry), who did die from the incident. After the investigation led to the person responsible for the attack, Abby made the decision to leave the team in order to start the charity foundation in the U.K. Duane had always dreamt of starting. The show left the door open for Perrette to return for guest appearances in the future.

Weeks later, Perrette revealed she left the series after suffering “multiple physical assaults,” with producers of the series releasing a statement at the time.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette responded to the message at the time, thanking the studio for “always being good to me and always having my back.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.