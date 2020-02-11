‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Weighs in on Pauley Perrette’s New CBS Show

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly is helping to build the excitement around his co-star Pauley Perrette‘s upcoming CBS comedy Broke. After it was confirmed that the series is set for an early April premiere, Weatherly, who portrayed Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the police procedural from 2003 to 2016, took to Twitter to reveal that he is so excited for the series that he is preparing to tape over an episode of Friends.

Setting my VHS tape system to “RECORD”. I may have to tape over an old Friends episode. Go P! April is right around the corner- https://t.co/UlcWYi8NzI — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 1, 2020

Weatherly’s show of support, which comes several years after he and Perrette had last graced the small screen together, had many fans proclaiming it “friendship goals” in the replies.

“[Michael Weatherly] taping over an old Friends episode to support an ‘old’ friend is acceptable,” wrote one person. “Love your support and friendship of [Pauley Perrette].”

“Friendship goals…supporting each other,” added another.

Set for an April 2 premiere, Broke will mark Perrette’s return to TV following her NCIS exit. The actress had portrayed beloved character Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons and more than 350 episodes before leaving back in 2018. Not long after, in May of this year, CBS officially greenlit Broke for a freshmen run.

In the series, Perrette stars as Jackie, a single mother and bartender who is just barely scraping by with her son Milo when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister Elizabeth shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil), who hope to move in with her while they’re down on their luck.

“Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you [Perrette],” Camil praised Perrette after the series was greenlit. “Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy [praying hands] [smiling face emoji]. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure.”

The pilot was written by Alex Herschlag, an Emmy winner and veteran of Will & Grace and Modern Family, and directed by Victor Gonzalez (George Lopez, Last Man Standing). The series is executive produced by Heschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin), Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Jaime Camil, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley, and Maria Lucia Hernandez.

Broke debuts on CBS on Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET, rounding out the network’s Tuesday night programming, which includes Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. Season 4 of Man with a Plan at 8:30 p.m., and Mom at 9 p.m.