‘NCIS’ Actor Duane Henry Breaks Silence After Surprise Exit

Duane Henry is speaking out after unexpectedly leaving NCIS, due to his character, Clayton Reeves, being killed off during Tuesday night’s episode. The episode, entitled “Two Steps Back,” also featured the dramatic exit of Pauley Perrette’s famous character Abby.

He wrote in a lengthy note on Twitter that not being able to talk about Reeves’ TV death is “one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with.”

Henry wrote that he was sad to say goodbye to Reeves and the rest of the cast, but especially to “all you guys who not only made me feel like part of the [NCIS] family but [you] made me feel like your family also, week in and week out for the past two years.”

“[NCIS] will always have [an] emotional attachment to me for the rest of my life,” he wrote, adding that the show changed his life after he was homeless at one point in his life before being cast to NCIS.

He wrote that his role on the show showed that “dreams do come true no matter where you are from and no matter how humble your beginnings.”

He went on to say that “coming to work, putting [a] suit on and playing Clayton” helped get him through some difficult times in his life, like the deaths of a “long term girlfriend” and his mentor, Cyrille Regis.

“It’s an honor to be part of TV history,” he wrote.

He finished the show by honoring the late Gary Glasberg, NCIS‘ show runner who died in 2016.

“Finally I just want to send my love to the family of Gary Glasberg,” Henry wrote. “He changed my life[.] Clayton Reeves is his creation and when Gary passed away not long after I got the part I promised to always try and do my character justice, I hope I did that.”

“Love u all and I guarantee you will see me again very very soon on your screens. Until then. Love,” Henry concluded.

In another tweet, Henry shared a photo of Pauley Perrette as Abby and wrote, “Love you P. Totally worth dying for.”

Reeves was killed off the show in a shocking exit, with many fans believing that the cliffhanger ending from last week’s episode, “One Step Forward”, would result in the death of Abby Sciuto, since her exit from the procedural has been long teased and speculated. But the episode wasted no time in showing Reeves in the bodybag instead, sending fans into shock.

Fans were incensed at the bait and switch. They took to Twitter to lash out at the writers and producers.

“[NCIS] you people are killing me,” one fan wrote. “Reeves too? Damn you.”

“Screw NCIS,” wrote another. “They didn’t have to kill off Reeves.”

“ARE YOU EFFIN KIDDING ME THEY KILLED OFF REEVES?” wrote a third. “He was supposed to end up with Ellie or Abby, what am I supposed to do now? Ya done flipped my cranky switch [NCIS]”.

But some fans were relieved that the show didn’t kill off Abby after 16 seasons and more than 350 episodes. Instead, her exit consisted of her leaving the NCIS team to pursue Reeves’ dream of starting a charity in his mother’s name.

“I’m not coming back. I’m leaving NCIS,” Abby told the rest of the team during her farewell episode. “Clay died saving my life and I owe him a debt and I tend to see that through. Clay always wanted to start a charity in honor of his mom and since he’s not here to make that happen, I will. I know you may not understand, but it’s something I have o do, not just for him, for me.”

She continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision. You guys are my family and this is my home, but you have to go with your gut and my gut is telling me that I have to go.”

“It’s not goodbye for good,” she said to McGee, who said he couldn’t say goodbye to her. “It’s goodbye for now.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @duanehenryofficial