Here’s What’s on NBC Instead of ‘The Brave’ on Monday Night

The Brave wrapped up the first part of its debut season on Nov. 20, so NBC is now forced to fill that time slot with something new.

The network is filling the show’s usual Monday night time slot (10-11 p.m. EST) with A Very Pentatonix Christmas, a Christmas special starring a cappella group Pentatonix.

Pentatonix will sing a variety of Christmas songs during the special and welcome several special guests.

The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson will join the group to perform a duet of How Great Thou Art, which also appears on the group’s new album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe.

Additionally, former Tonight Show host Jay Leno and America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne will each appear during the show.

A Very Pentatonix Christmas is the follow-up to 2016’s A Pentatonix Christmas Special, which drew a 1.4 rating, with 7.5 million viewers (live plus same day).

The Brave fans who don’t want to deal with Christmas programming will have to wait until January for new episodes.

Photo Credit: NBC / Lewis Jacobs