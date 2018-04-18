NBC Airing ‘The Voice’ Instead of ‘The Blacklist’ on Wednesday Night

NBC will not air an episode of The Blacklist on Wednesday night.

Listings show that the network will instead air a new live episode of The Voice at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. No other shows will be affected by the schedule change.

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to NBC wanting to finish out The Voice‘s latest round of live eliminations.

The episode of The Voice that typical Blacklist viewers can enjoy will be see the remaining competitors from each coach’s team attempting to secure spots in top 12.

This means The Blacklist will return for a new episode on April 25.

The episode is titled, “Ian Garvey (#13): Conclusion” and sees one of Red’s (James Spader) and the team facing off against Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne) for the final time.

Garvey has been the main antagonist for the team this season after he murdered Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) in the episode entitled “Ian Garvey.” He has since appeared in numerous other episodes pulling strings on various plots, including murdering witnesses.

The Blacklist is currently in the midst of its fifth season, and Spader seems to still be loving the experience.

The 58-year-old actor recently told Variety one of his favorite aspects of the show is its diverse fanbase.

“I have never worked on anything in my life that has had a broader demographic than The Blacklist. Not even close,” Spader said. “This show is watched by people who are 7 years old to 90 years old, from every single cultural and economic background and nationality. It just has been staggering.”

As for what attracts the wide cross-section of viewers, he thinks The Blacklist‘s unique blend of week-to-week action married with over-arching stories.

“I look at our series as strange bedfellows in that it’s this serialized story that’s married to a procedural,” Spader said. “Sometimes they are wonderful bedfellows and sometimes they are strange bedfellows. It think it’s one of the secrets to the success of the show. The procedural aspect of the show allows for the serialized aspect to take a rest, take a breath for a while.”

When it is not an off-week, The Blacklist airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

