NBC Scripted Series Gets Return Dates

The upcoming holiday season full of gift-giving and family gatherings comes with a vacant landscape for TV lovers. Shows are beginning to go on midseason hiatus, leaving viewers craving more. Luckily, fans of NBC‘s shows won’t have to wait too long for their favorites to come back.

Up Next: Here’s What Will Happen to Jack’s Ashes on ‘This Is Us’

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network announced Wednesday that regular programming will resume at the start of the new year, with The Brave airing its midseason premiere on January 1. This Is Us will resume the following day, January 2, in its normal time slot at 9 pm. The revamped season 2 of Taken, a prequel to the hit Luc Besson movie franchise, is also set to premiere this winter, sliding into the 9pm time slot on January 12.

Checkout the full list of January premiere dates below:

MONDAY, JAN. 1

10 pm The Brave

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm Chicago Med

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm The Good Place

9 pm Will & Grace

9:30 pm Great News

10 pm Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Blindspot

9 pm Taken (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Dateline