NBC Reveals Midseason Schedule, Premiere Dates for ‘Manifest’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

NBC unveiled its midseason schedule, setting premiere dates for several new shows and the return dates for beloved sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the sophomore drama Manifest. The fun all starts during the first full week of January 2020, kicking off with America’s Got Talent: The Champions. NBC also scheduled the series finale for The Good Place, giving the acclaimed sitcom a 90-minute extravaganza.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 debuts on Monday, Jan. 6 as the lead in for Manifest Season 2. The new shows Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Indebted and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector will also debut in January.

NBC still has two other new shows being held back for late in the 2019-2020 TV season. Little Big Shots will return in March. The new drama Council of Dads will debut in March after This Is Us finishes its current season.

Scroll on for a look at NBC’s primetime schedule for the first part of 2020.

Premiere Dates

Monday, Jan. 6: America’s Got Talent: The Champions (Season 2), Manifest (Season 2)

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Ellen’s Game of Games (Season 3), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Premiere Preview)

Thursday, Feb. 6: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7), Indebted (Season 1)

Sunday, Feb. 16: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Regular Timeslot); Good Girls (Season 3)

Monday, Feb. 24: The Voice (Season 18)

Monday

8 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: The Champions

10 p.m.: Manifest

After the second season of AGT: The Champions wraps up, The Voice will take over the 8 p.m. slot on Feb. 24.

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games

9 p.m.: This Is Us

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

After This Is Us finishes its season in early March, Council of Dads will take over its slot. The series is inspired by Bruce Feiler’s book of the same name. It centers on a father whose life is changed by a health scare and needs a group of friends to help support his growing family. The series stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill.

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Chicago Med

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

The Chicago shows will continue anchoring NBC’s Wednesday schedule.

Thursday

8 p.m.: Superstore

8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (starting Feb. 6)

9 p.m.: Will & Grace

9:30 p.m.: Indebted (starting Feb. 6)

10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

Thursdays will see the most changes. On Thursday, Jan. 30, The Good Place will take over the schedule with a 90-minute block devoted to the series finale and a post-show special hosted by Seth Meyers.

On the following Thursday, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will finally start its 13-episode seventh season. Indebted, starring Fran Drescher and Steven Weber as parents who move in with a young couple played by Adam Pally and Abby Elliot, starts the same night.

Friday

8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector is a 10-episode series based on the book The Bone Collector starring Russell Hornsby and Arielle Kebbel. After the show finishes its run, The Blacklist‘s seventh season will resume in March.

Saturday

8 p.m.: Alternative Encores

9 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 p.m.: Saturday Night Live Encores

Sunday

8 p.m.: Little Big Shots (March)

9 p.m.: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (starting Feb. 16)

10 p.m.: Good Girls (starting Feb. 16)

NBC has high hopes for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a computer coder living in San Francisco. The hook is that she hears her innermost thoughts through pop songs, even though she prefers podcasts over music. NBC will air the pilot on Tuesday, Jan. 7 before the show finally premieres in its regular timeslot on Feb. 16.