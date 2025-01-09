Washington, D.C.-based news reporter Derrick Ward has died. NBC 4 Washington, the station where Ward worked, confirmed his death Wednesday, revealing that the veteran reporter died the day before “following complications from recent cardiac arrest.” He was 62.

Credit: NBC4 Washington

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Derrick Ward, Sr., on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, following complications from a recent cardiac arrest,” Ward’s family said in a statement. “Derrick has been an inspiration and cherished member of our family and his hometown community, as a longtime reporter at News4 Washington, and previously WTOP Radio. As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives. Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A D.C. native who grew up in the neighborhood of Marshall Heights and lived through the 1968 riots, Ward began his career in radio, working for WPFW, WAMU, and WTOP, according to his bio. He covered major stories including the Iran-Contra hearings and the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon. He eventually made the move to TV reporting, starting at WKBW-TV in Buffalo before returning to D.C. in 2006, where he started at News4.

“Derrick was News4’s resident DC historian and poet. He had a way with words and music. He shined when he had a pen, a microphone, or guitar in his hands,” NBC4 said in a statement. “Derrick loved serving the people of Washington through his reporting. His impact on the community will sorely be missed.”

Many of Ward’s colleagues also paid tribute to the reporter, with NBC4 Washington reporter Mark Segraves sharing that he was “heartbroken at the loss of a great friend and colleague. @DerrickWard4 was a brilliant writer and journalist who loved reporting on his hometown.” Segraves added that Ward “was also a fabulous musician. R-I-P brother, we’ll take it from here.”

7News Reporter Joy Wang also paid tribute, writing on X, “Thinking of those who knew and loved him. Forever remembering Derrick as the kind and professional reporter who I got to meet briefly in the field.”

Ward is survived by his three children: Derrick, Jr., Ian and Marisa. In their statement, his family asked “for your thoughts and prayers during this time, and we extend our gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support.” They added that details regarding a memorial service “will be shared in the coming days.”