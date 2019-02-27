NBC Renews ‘Chicago’ Shows, ‘Med,’ ‘P.D’ and ‘Fire’ All Returning

NBC will keep the One Chicago franchise going for another season.

The broadcast network announced Tuesday the renewal of all three series — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — for the 2019-2020 season given its ratings success since moving all the shows to Wednesday nights.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC Entertainment co-presidents of Scripted Programming said in a press release. “The Chicago franchise is a lynchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”

The network boasted the network drama series’ impressive numbers, claiming the Wednesday lineup has won “15 of 15 Wednesday nights” when the shows have aired new episodes in the current season.

Chicago Med has averaged a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.4 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages from Neilsen, according to NBC. Chicago Fire averaged a 2.1 rating and 11.7 million viewers and Chicago P.D. has averaged a 2.1 and 11.1 million viewers.

The shows began airing on the same night in the fall, which has allowed for more convergence between the shows, as well as more frequent crossover event episodes that have kept fans watching all three shows.

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. were sharing cast members earlier this season after Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) found himself in the middle of a gang investigation, and was forced to work with brother Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and the FBI as a confidential informant.

P.D. and Fire aired a special crossover event on Feb. 20 when the Intelligence Unit and Firehouse 51 were tasked to work together to solve a string of robberies that appeared to be associated to a member of the fire department.

Chicago Med, currently in its fourth season and airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, stars Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett and Norma Kuhling.

Chicago Fire, currently in its seventh season and airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo and Annie Ilonzeh.

Chicago P.D., currently in its sixth season and airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, stars Soffer, Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.