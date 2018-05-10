NBC Renews ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med’

NBC has renewed all three of its Chicago universe shows: Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

News broke of the decision on Wednesday night, just ahead of Chicago P.D.‘s season finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each series tweeted out messages of celebration to their followers.

“The ED isn’t closing its doors yet!” the Chicago Med account tweeted. “Chicago Med will be back for Season 4!”

The ED isn’t closing its doors yet! #ChicagoMed will be back for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/EK0clFcE6x — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) May 10, 2018

Of the three Chicago shows, Med‘s renewal is the least surprising. As Variety reports, the Tuesday-night medical drama draws and average of 6.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The show’s cast includes Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, Torrey DeVitto and Oliver Platt. No word on which cast members will return for season 4.

The renewal comes ahead of the show’s season 3 finale, which will air on Tuesday night.

Chicago Fire‘s message mirrors Med‘s with a slight tweak.

“In the words of Stella Kidd, this story is FAR from over,” the account tweeted. “Chicago Fire returns for Season 7 on NBC!”

In the words of Stella Kidd, this story is FAR from over. #ChicagoFire returns for Season 7 on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/crU8NFTNnF — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) May 10, 2018

Chicago Fire is the lowest rated of the Chicago shows, but it racks up just less than 6 million viewers per episode on average, with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49.

The show’s cast includes Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund and David Eigenberg. Deadline reports that Spencer and Kinney are on-board for season 7, but Walker, Raymund or Eigenberg have not yet signed on for contract extensions.

Chicago Fire will air its season finale on Thursday night, and it is believed to end on a cliffhanger.

Chicago P.D. wrapped up the renewals with a tweet of their own as fans prepped for the season finale.

“The 21st isn’t going anywhere,” the account tweeted. “Chicago P.D. is returning for Season 6.”

The 21st isn’t going anywhere. #ChicagoPD is returning for Season 6. pic.twitter.com/hf90koqZW3 — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) May 10, 2018

The series draws an average of 6.4 million viewers, earning a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The cast includes Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger and Elias Koteas. No word on who will return, but Koteas is expected to depart following his character’s fate in the season finale.

NBC also renewed Law & Order: Special Victims, which is also spearheaded by Chicago universe creator Dick Wolf.

The fourth show in the Chicago universe, Chicago Justice, was cancelled in 2017 after its first season.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET, and Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: NBC / Matt Dinerstein