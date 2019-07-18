NBC Renews ‘A.P. Bio’ for Season 2

NBC is signing up for more A.P. Bio.

The network announced Tuesday the Glenn Howerton-led midseason comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Created by Saturday Night Live alum Mike O’Brien and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, A.P. Bio follows Jack Griffin (Howerton), a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to teach advanced-placement biology.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series has been averaging 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 in the 19-49 demographic when factoring in seven days of ratings.

Along with Howerton, Patton oswald co-stars as weak-willed principal Ralph Durbin, with Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique playing Jack’s fellow teachers.

A.P. Bio debuted in February with a sneak preview, the got a special showcase following the Winter Olympics.

Last Thursday’s season finale pulled in just 2.1 million total viewers with a 0.6 demo rating, but the overall numbers were apparently enough for NBC to order a second season.

The network touts A.P. Bio as having “one of the most highly educated audiences” on broadcast TV, ranking third among adults aged 18-49 with four or more years of college, TVLine reports.

In addition, NBC has given out series orders to the multi-camera series Abby’s and the single-camera I Feel Bad.

According to Variety, Abby’s takes place in an unlicensed bar in San Francisco that is run by the titular Abby. The bar is described as the opposite of everything annoying about today’s party scene.

There are rules at Abby’s: no cell phones (not even to “look something up”), earning a seat at the bar takes time and losing a challenge means drinking a limey, sugary “not-beer” drink. As the oddball cast of regulars will say, hanging out at Abby’s is a coveted honor. But once you’re in, you’re family. The cast includes Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Kimia Behpoornia, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts and Neil Flynn.

I Feel Bad follows Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she’s not perfect. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly. The cast includes Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton and James Buckley.

The new series orders come after NBC has already ordered the dramas The Enemy Within, The Village, The Gilded Age, and New Amsterdam. The network has also now renewed Good Girls, This Is Us, The Good Place, Superstore, and Will & Grace.