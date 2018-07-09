NBC Releases Fall TV Premiere Schedule

NBC has released its fall TV schedule, which includes the returns of fan-favorite series such as This Is Us and Will & Grace.

Launching on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC‘s fall season begins with a two-hour premiere of The Voice, which will include coaches Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is Us will make its third season debut the following night — Tuesday, September 25 — at 9 p.m. ET, which will be followed by the new series New Amsterdam at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans of the Will & Grace revival will be able to catch the series’ new season when it premieres on Thursday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

The full NBC fall TV line-up — as shared by TV Line — is as follows:

Monday, September 24

8 p.m. (ET) The Voice

10 p.m. Manifest

Tuesday, September 25

8 p.m. The Voice

9 p.m. This Is Us

10 p.m. New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 26

8 p.m. Chicago Med

9 p.m. Chicago Fire

10 p.m. Chicago P.D.

Thursday, September 27

8 p.m. The Good Place (one hour)

9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (two hours)

Friday, September 28

10 p.m. Dateline NBC

Thursday, October 4

8 p.m. Superstore

8:30 p.m. The Good Place

9 p.m. Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. I Feel Bad

10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU

Friday, October 12

8 p.m. Blindspot

Friday, October 26

9 p.m. Midnight, Texas

Among the biggest changes is the network designating Wednesday as its Chicago night from the get-go. Last TV season Chicago P.D. was on Wednesdays but Chicago Fire was on Thursdays, and Chicago Med didn’t begin airing until Tuesday, November 21.

In addition to the many returning shows this upcoming season, NBC also has a handful of new series.

Fist up is Manifest, a drama/mystery series is about a plane full of passengers who suffer through a few hours of “turbulent but routine flight,” only to discover when they land that the world has aged five years.

With all their loved ones having already mourned their loss and moved on with their lives, the unwitting passengers are forced to navigate a brave new world they were never prepared to encounter.

Next is New Amsterdam, a medical drama that stars former Blacklist actor Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, a “brilliant and charming” physician who is new to Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the United States.

Dr. Goodwin takes on the challenge of uprooting the hospitals “status quo” and sets about making changes that will have an impact for the greatest good.

The final new series on NBC’s fall tv season is I Feel Bad, an Amy Poehler-produced sitcom based on the book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything.

This series follows Emet — played by Sarayu Blue — “the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter,” who is really anything but “perfect,” and that’s OK.

Tune into NBC this fall to check all the great returning series, and stay to see if any of the networks new offerings stick the landing.