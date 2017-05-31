NBC Reveals Primetime TV Schedule, Reverses Plan To Move ‘This Is Us’

NBC's breakout drama series This Is Us is staying put. The network has revealed Tuesday and Thursday's primetime TV lineup and it is a must-see.

NBC has tweaked its fall schedule, with This Is Us staying in its original post, The Voice is on Tuesday at the 9 p.m. slot, with Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which had been slated behind This Is Us on Thursday, taking over the Tuesday 10 p.m. slot.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. block of comedies Superstore and The Good Place and drama Chicago Fire are relocating to Thursday. The comedies will air in the 8 p.m. hour, with Will & Grace shifting an hour to 9 p.m. where it spent most of its original run, followed by Great News at 9:30 p.m. and Chicago Fire as a 10 p.m. anchor.

NBC raised a lot of eyebrows when it decided to relocate its breakout hit to Thursday after only one year, especially with NBC's Thursday lineup in the fall disrupted by Thursday Night Football.

This Is Us was tasked to navigate a six-week preemption for Thursday Night Football in the fall in addition to a two-week one for the Winter Olympics. This Is Us also will have a special episode airing after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

This was the second time NBC had decided to move its No.1 drama to the Thursday 9 p.m. slot with the hope to reinvigorate the once dominant night for the network. It also did it with The Blacklist, whose ratings dropped significantly after the relocation.

Chicago Fire, which is well established and a little less procedural than This Is Us, is considered to be better equipped to handle the preemptions. See the schedule below:

Tuesdays

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Thursday

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

[H/T Deadline, NBC]