NBC Preps Promising Remake

NBC is dipping its toes back in the remake pool. The network has famously found success with reboots and remakes in the past, with The Office (a remake of the U.K. series) and the recent revival of Will & Grace as key examples. As with The Office, the network is going the foreign-hit-adaptation route this time around. As reported in Deadline in December, NBC is developing Honor, a new TV show based on the Swedish hit Heder. (“Heder” in Swedish translates to “honor” in English.)

The show follows four women who take on legal cases around “a brutal crime, spiraling mystery and a shocking discovery about the truth that threatens to unravel their very carefully constructed lives.” This is all done in the name of “the underdog, disenfranchised and powerless.” On paper, it sounds like a drama that would fit right at home on the network that houses both the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises.

Carol Mendelsohn is spearheading the project; she’s best known as the showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and executive producing its spinoffs CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber (in addition to CSI). This show is under Universal Television’s overall deal with her company, Carol Mendelsohn Productions. Mendelsohn notably was also trying to get another legal drama, Law & Order: For the Defense, to air on NBC. However, the project, a joint effort with Dick Wolf, was scrapped by the network.

Jamie Pachino (Chicago P.D., Halt and Catch Fire) is writing the show and will also executive produce. Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz also executive produce, as will Maria Bello and Starlings Television’s Chris Philip and Karine Martin. However, the NCIS and ER actress is not reported to be starring in the show at this juncture.

Heder airs on streaming service Viaplay via distribution from Eccho Rights (which is also involved in Honor). Actress Sofia Helin created the original show. Interestingly enough, Helin is known for her role in The Bridge, a Swedish drama that had been adapted in numerous different countries. A U.S. version aired on FX for two seasons between 2013 and 2014.

There’s no word on when/if Honor will shoot a pilot, let alone if it will make it to air. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for continuing updates on the project.