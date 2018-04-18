All the NBC 2018 Fall TV Pilots

NBC’s fall TV schedule is still taking shape, as the network has ordered a number of pilots that could end up being ordered to series.

While many of the network’s established series, such as Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us are almost certain to return, many new shows may join them.

Among the lot being considered currently are a spin-off of a major action film franchise and comedy from iconic TV writer/producer Norman Lear.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared NBC‘s list of ordered pilots, and that list had been adapted below. Scroll down to see which shows might become your favorite come the fall TV season.

Drama

L.A.’s Finest: A spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise that will feature two LAPD detectives learning to work together.

Stars: Gabrielle Union (pictured above), Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Orli Gottesman, and Ryan McPartlin.

Manifest: A plane goes missing over the sea and then reappears years later, only, for the passengers on board, no time has passed at all. Stars: Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Athena Karkanis, Paveen Kaur, Melissa Roxburgh, Luna Blaise, and Jack Messina.

New Amsterdam: A medical drama based on the book Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital, a memoir by Dr. Eric Manheimer.

Stars: Ryan Eggold, Freeman Agyeman, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine, Janet Montgomery, and Jocko Sims.

No Way Back: “A Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves.”

Stars: Paula Newsome, Derek Luke, Jeri Ryan, Raúl Esparza, Sadie Calvano, Sofia Bryant, and Kearran Giovanni.

The Between: A woman uses her clairvoyant abilities to help solve strange cases and speak to the dead.

Stars: Yusef Gatewood, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Harriet Dyer, and Chad James Buchanan.

The Enemy Within: Former CIA agent Erica Wolfe is the most hated woman in the U.S. and a traitor to the country, but the FBI still needs her help.

Stars: Jennifer Carpenter (pictured above with the cast of Dexter), Raza Jaffrey, Morris Chestnut, and Kelli Garner.

The Village: Follows the lives of residents in a Manhattan apartment building who discover how intertwined their lives really are.

Stars: Moran Atias, Michaela McManus, Jerod Haynes, Frankie Faison, Daren Kagasoff, Grace Van Dien, Warren Christie, Lorraine Toussaint, and Dominic Chianese.

Note: The Village is created by Mike Daniels who previously worked on other NBC series such as Shades of Blue, Taken, and The Brave.

Comedy

Abby’s: The comedy centers around a bar named “Abby’s” that is unlicensed, and therefore offer patrons more freedom than other bars.

Stars: Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Nelson Franklin, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, and Kimia Behpoornia.

Bright Futures: A more traditional style sitcom that focuses on a groups of 20-somethings struggling to evolve into fully-functioning adults.

Stars: Emily Ratajkowski (pictured above), Clum Worthy, Shameik Moore, Jimmy Tatro, and Lilly Singh.

Like Family: Two foster siblings find that maintaining their bond as adults is harder than they could have predicted.

Stars: Brandon Mychal Smith, Rebecca Mader, Kether Donohue, and Blake Anderson.

So Close: Two people are about to settle in their love lives, and have no idea that they may be one another’s soulmates.

Stars: Sasheer Zamata, Sean Kleier, Punam Patel, Sabrina Carpenter, Dan Bucatinsky, and Julie Klausner.

Friends-in-Law: Two guys who could not be more opposite are forced to learn how to live with one another after each of their respective best friends get married.

Stars: Devere Rogers, John Gemberling, Nicole Parker, and James Davis.

Guess Who Died: Created by Norman Lear and Peter Tolan, this comedy will explore life as inspired by the life of Lear.

Stars: Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor, Christopher Lloyd (pictured above), Beth Lacke, Stacey Yen, and Adrian Martinez.

I Feel Bad: Inspired by Orli Auslande’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything., this comedy highlights one woman hilariously unleashing her point-of-view on the world.

Stars: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, James Buckley, and Johnny Pemberton.

Note: I Feel Bad is executive produced by former Saturday Night Live cast member and Parks & Rec. star Amy Poehler.