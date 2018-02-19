‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reveals Private Details About Filming This Week’s Sex Scene

If you’re a big Game of Thrones fan (and let’s be honest: Who isn’t these days?), you’re well aware of the sensual scene that went down this week between Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). That’s right, after seasons of sexual tension, these two finally got it on.

“We’ve seen them show their interest in each other, we’ve seen them in a roundabout way express it for each other, but not really say it,” Emmanuel told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “This point is the climax and they physically act upon it.”

Another aspect that makes this scene unique from other GOT love scenes? Massandei was orignally a slave, but is now one of Daenery’s closest advisors. And Grey Worm is, of course, an Unsullied soldier — meaning he was castrated at a young age.

Not only is this scene important because the two finally get together right as they’re about to be separated as part of Daenerys’ plan to conquer Westeros, but it’s also symbolic of the fact that you don’t need a certain set of genitals to get down to business. In fact, it’s pretty clear that Grey Worm is totally capable of pleasuring Missandei, despite not having a traditional set of genitals.

“For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn’t really care,” Emmanuel said in the interview. “She just loves him and that intimacy they’ve shared comes to a head.”

she said. “And it sort of helps the scene to actually feel very vulnerable and exposed. It’s good to use that energy and it made it so much better.”

Plus, she enjoyed being able to add a layer of depth to her character’s usually steely exterior.

“Missandei is always so official and straight and poised so to be vulnerable and see her human side of her, a little off balance, is kind of great and fun to play,” she added. “She’s kept things very together to stay composed but this scene is the opposite of that.”