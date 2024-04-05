'Grey's Anatomy' Star Chyler Leigh Reveals Love-at-First-Sight Experience With Her Husband

As Chyler Leigh prepares to celebrate 24 years since meeting her husband, she is revealing the sweet love-at-first-sight story. The Grey's Anatomy alum has been married to actor and musician Nathan West since 2002, but when the two first met two years prior, it was a match made in Heaven. Leigh recalled the first meeting while on Live! with Kelly and Mark, where they met at an audition for a WB pilot.

"I came around the corner, and he's just kind of chillin' on the ground. I was like, 'That's the guy I'm gonna marry,'" Leigh explained. She went on to say that they auditioned together for a chemistry read, and West kept wondering if he should kiss her. "I'm sitting here like, 'Oh my God, this is embarrassing,' and they're like, 'I'll tell you what, you just do whatever naturally happens.' I'm like, 'Okay,'" the Supergirl alum continued. "We keep going through, I guess apparently our chemistry was really good. And so we go through, and the final audition was in front of like 27 network executives all standing in the room."

At that point, they still hadn't kissed, but Leigh wasn't even sure if he would even see him again since they lived on opposite sides of the country. When they got to that scene again in their audition, they decided to go for it, and Leigh said she "got so flustered." However, while trying to catch herself by using a door, she actually hit her face with the door. Luckily, not only did she land the guy, she landed the role, even despite her little stumble at the very end.

Chyler Leigh's story proves that love-at-first-sight definitely exists, and even after 24 years it sounds like they are as in love as ever. After tying the knot in 2002, Leigh, 41, and Nathan West, 45, they welcomed three kids in 2003, 2006, and 2009. Since West hasn't acted since 2010's Alleged after he appeared alongside his wife in an episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2009, it's unlikely they will be able to recreate their love-at-first-sight moment at any future auditions, but you never know. At least they will have the original to tell for a long time and several episodes of 7th Heaven to look back on, which really brought them together.