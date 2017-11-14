‘Nashville’ Premiere Date Announced

Nashville moved from ABC to CMT for it’s fifth season, and now we have an official premiere date for season six.

CMT has revealed that the series will return on January 4th to kick of the sixth season, according to Deadline.

Ever since making the move to CMT, Nashville has been very successful and has seen its ratings hold tight.

Season five maintained consistent ratings throughout and the season’s post-break premiere brought in CMT’s “most-watched original telecast ever.”

Additionally, the series has reportedly brought in new viewers since the move. CMT reported that almost 90% of the people in the 18-49 demo who tuned in for the season five post-break premiere were new viewers who hadn’t even watched CMT in the past week.

Nashville is a drama set in the world of country music stardom, and it follows the glamorous (and sometimes not so glamorous) lives of fictional country music superstars, as well as the up-and-coming songwriters and performers who are desperately trying to get make waves in the industry.

It stars Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad.

In addition, this season will feature Joseph David-Jones as Clay, Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan and Cameron Scoggins as Zach Welles in recurring roles.