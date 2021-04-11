'Nash Bridges' Revival on the Way, Don Johnson Says

✖

Don Johnson confirmed that the Nash Bridges revival is still on the way during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 7. Johnson, 71, said the new version will even feature the returns of Cheech Marin and Jeff Perry in their original roles as well. The original Nash Bridges ran on CBS from 1996 to 2001 for six seasons, with 122 episodes produced.

"We're in heavy prep for a reboot of Nash Bridges," Johnson revealed. He said the show will pick up years after the original series ended. "So we find Nash some years later and Cheech is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry," the actor explained, notes PEOPLE. "We've got a pretty exciting show that we're prepping in San Francisco right now."

Nash Bridges was created by future Lost executive producer Carlton Cuse and starred Johnson as the title character, a member of the San Francisco Police Department's elite Special Investigations Unit. Marin starred as his partner, Joe Dominguez, while the late James Gammon played Nash's father and Jodi Lynn O'Keefe played his daughter. Perry starred as Inspector Harvey Leek. Other members of the cast during the show's run include Jamie P. Gomez, Annette O'Toole, Serena Scott Thomas, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Mary Mara. Wendy Moniz and Cress Williams joined for the final season.

News of a Nash Bridges revival first surfaced in June 2019. At the time, the plan was for Johnson to star in a two-hour TV special that would later lead into a series for NBCUniversal's USA Network. In November 2019, Johnson confirmed the project was still in development. "Oh yeah. The Cheech will be back. I think in this adaptation of Nash Bridges, he’s going to actually be selling weed. And the cops in San Francisco are actually going to be smoking it," Johnson said on The Talk at the time. He later said the writers were working on the show.

When the project was first rumored, Cuse was not expected to be involved. Instead, the revival was being developed by Johnson with Franklin & Bash veteran Bill Chais and Sense8's Marc Rosen. Village Roadshow-based Rysher Entertainment owns the rights to Nash Bridges, but it is distributed by CBS Television Distribution. It is not clear if USA Network is still involved, but Paramount+ could be the perfect landing spot since it is home to plenty of other revivals.