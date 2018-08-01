‘Murphy Brown’ Teams With ’60 Minutes’ for New Teaser

Murphy Brown is joining the ranks of 60 Minutes when CBS’ revival of popular ’90s sitcom Murphy Brown premieres this fall.

In a new teaser for CBS’ revival of the popular ’90s sitcom known for its political satire and reflections on current events, Candice Bergen’s titular character Murphy Brown teams up with CBS’ 60 Minutes correspondents Steve Kroft, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, and Bill Whitaker.

Murphy fans check this out! pic.twitter.com/OEpbq63aox — Diane English (@realmurphybrown) July 19, 2018

The former FYI host’s appearance takes the correspondents by surprise, with a ring of shocked “wait what,” “are you kidding,” and “not on our show” sounding off before Murphy Brown chimes in with “”Oh, come on, guys, I’ll play nice.”

While it is not known if Murphy Brown will truly team up with the famed correspondents on the CBS series, fans do know that she has moved on from fictional TV news magazine show FYI and has instead entered the world of 24-hour cable, social media, and fake news to host her own show, Murphy in the Morning, on an entirely new and revamped set.

Just as Brown has moved into the 21st century, so has the setting of her new show, with pictures tweeted from the series’ official Twitter account giving a first look at the set of Murphy in the Morning. Gone are the black leather chairs, subdued grey tones, and the now outdated telephone, the new set featuring vibrant colors of red, white, and blue, a round lit-up table, and a much brighter setting.

Along with a new show, Murphy Brown will also be going head-to-head with her now grown son, Avery, who has followed in his mother’s headline-making footsteps to become a millennial journalist. With his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit, he has made a name for himself in the industry, but their shared personality traits sometimes lead to friction in their relationship.

The series will also star Nik Dodani as media director for Murphy in the Morning Pat Patel, Grant Shaud as news producer Miles Silverberg, Tyne Daly as Phil’s Bar owner Phyllis, Faith Ford as lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, and Joe Regalbuto as investigative journalist Frank Fontana.

Diane English, who created the original series, is returning to serve as creator and executive producer on the revival series.

Murphy Brown‘s 13-episode 11th season premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.