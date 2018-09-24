‘Murphy Brown’ Star Candice Bergen Explains Why She Gets ‘All Weepy’ Before Every Episode

Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen recently spoke about the upcoming series revival and explained why she gets “all weepy” before every episode.

While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning’s Lee Cowan, Bergen said that the shows can be very emotional for her.

“Every show night, I start getting all weepy, and Faith [Ford] comes in, and she says, you know, ‘Can-do. You can do this.’ I know, but it’s so much,” Bergen told Cowan. “I think it’s just the show was so important to so many of us when we were doing it. You really connect on a level that’s deeper, I think, than usual.”

Series creator Diane English was also present, and told Cowan that the show plans to again tackle heavy subject matter just like it did during its original ’90s run when issues like alcoholism, cancer, and single parenting were addressed.

“We have 13 episodes, we’re here to make some noise,” English said. “We’re expecting, you know, a certain amount of backlash, yeah. But we used to get it in the old days, too.

During a Television Critics Association press tour panel earlier in 2018, English shared that the amount of topics and ideas they had lined up got so lengthy that she and the writing team had to just quit at one point.

“We actually stopped developing stories when we got to episode nine because we don’t want to get too far ahead,” she said, as reported by Variety. “Some things are going to drop in September, I think, and as we get into our production schedule, it becomes more and more compressed. We air three weeks from the time we shoot the show and we’re shooting digitally so we have the ability to pop in something extremely topical.”

English later went on to explain how fans will get to see the show’s characters pick up in real time from when they were last seen, and that the way the world — and technology — has changed will be a factor across the story.

“When we left these characters in 1998, there was no internet, there was no social media. Cable news was barely getting started, so to take these characters and put them in the world of 24-hour cable news, which is what their new show is, was very rich for us — very, very rich,” she revealed. “They’re all in retirement for the last few years and they want to get back in the action, especially now, while there’s so much action.”

The Murphy Brown revival premieres on Thursday, Sept. 27 on CBS.