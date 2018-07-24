‘Murphy Brown’ Revival Starring Candice Bergen Set at CBS

Another day, another network television reboot announcement.

CBS has given a 13-episode series order to Murphy Brown, a revival of the popular 1988 sitcom, with its original creator Diane English and star Candice Bergen both set to return, according to Deadline.

Bergen is set to reprise her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network, the series returns at a time of cable news, social media, fake news and a turbulent political and cultural climate. According to Deadline, there are talks with other original cast members to return for the revival.

The multi-camera revival will come on the 30th anniversary of the original series, Deadline reports.

Murphy Brown aired on CBS for 10 seasons, from 1988-98, with English leaving after Season 4. The show was known for its political satire and for reflecting current events, regularly weaving in real-life political headlines. It famously was referenced by Vice President Dan Quayle in a speech during the 1992 presidential campaign.

The original series also starred Faith Ford, Pat Corley, Charles Kimbrough, Robert Pastorelli, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud and Lily Tomlin in later seasons.

In 2012, English said that she was having conversations with CBS about bringing Murphy Brown back for a few episodes during the election year. Chatter about a revival restarted a year ago, around the time of Donald Trump's inauguration, with rumors about English mulling an updated version to take on the new political climate and holding informal meetings with Bergen and some of the show's former writers to brainstorm ideas. The project finally came together, with deals closing in early January.

According to Deadline, in the two-part series finale, titled "Never Can Say Goodbye," Murphy contemplated retirement. While under anesthesia for a surgery that ultimately confirmed she was cancer-free, she scored an interview with God, who convinced her to stay at FYI.

With Murphy Brown slated to come back on CBS, three of the Big 4 networks have a classic comedy returning with its original creative auspices and stars, along with Will & Grace on NBC and Roseanne on ABC.

Murphy Brown is one of two straight-to-series orders at CBS for next season, along with an FBI drama from Law & Order and Chicago boss Dick Wolf, according to Deadline.