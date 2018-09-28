‘Murphy Brown’: Miles Returns With Unexpected ‘The View’ Rant

Murphy Brown threw a lot of shade at political figures and celebrities during its season premiere, but its joke about ABC’s The View was particularly vicious.

After Murphy (Candice Bergen) announces to her son Avery (Jake McDorman) that she will be heading back to work on a new cable news program, alongside Corky (Faith Ford) and Frank (Joe Regalbuto), the team makes it a mission to find their favorite producer to jump on the new show too.

Murphy knocks on his door and a freaked out Miles (Grant Shaud) opens the door to his dark and messy apartment.

“I know you live in the Watergate [building] but do you have to look like Nixon in his final days?” Murphy asks her former co-worker.

As Corky and Frank arrive to the apartment, he reveals what happened to him after her left FYI.

“You needed a break,” Murphy said.

“So, I took one,” he said. “After a while I wanted to go back to work.”

“And you took that job we told you not to,” Corky adds.

“I thought it would be a piece of cake but I was wrong. So wrong, two years on The View… nearly killed me,” he told his friends. “Those women, the gossip, the backstabbing. Every day was like an episode of Game of Thrones.”

The diss at the ABC morning talk show was only the beginning of Miles’ rant.

“I had a meltdown, went away for a while to a place in the county,” he added. “There were trees, birds and they gave me special slippers. They thought I was betters they sent me home.

“And then I turned on the television, I took a peek at my Twitter feed and it all came crashing down… warmest temperatures on record, mass shootings, North Korean nukes, Matt Lauer! It’s bad out there… it’s so bad.”

Murphy agrees with Miles that things are bad, but by joining their new show he can try to do something about it, better than hiding in his apartment, but at first he says no.

“Miles, journalism is in your DNA,” Murphy says. “Unless you’re digging for the truth of a story you’re never going to feel like yourself.”

“And you miss us too,” Frank adds.

Miles hesitates and then says, “I wish I knew how to quit you.”

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.