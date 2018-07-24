‘Murphy Brown’: See First Official Cast Photo From CBS Revival

The FYI team is back together in the first cast photo for the CBS revival of Murphy Brown.

Murphy Brown is returning to the airwaves with the FYI team at her back, entering a new world of 24-hour cable, social media, fake news, and a vastly different political climate compared to her ’90s run, and CBS has released the first glimpse at the team back in action.

The photo shows new and returning cast members stepping into their characters’ shoes, with Nik Dodani as social media director Pat Patel, Grant Shaud as news producer Miles Silverberg, Jake McDorman as Murphy’s millennial son Avery Brown, Tyne Daly as Phil’s Bar owner Phyllis, Faith Ford as lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown, and Joe Regalbuto as investigative journalist Frank Fontana.

On Tuesday, production on the series kicked off, with the cast sitting down for their first table read in New York, original creator Diane English, who is also serving as creator and executive producer on the revival series, telling Entertainment Weekly that it seemed as though no time had passed since the show had gone off air.

“It’s an incredible thing when you can step away from something you care so much about, and now, 20 years later, it’s as if not a day has passed,” English said. “It was such a special morning laughing with some of my favorite people.”

In January, CBS announced that it had ordered 13 episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom that originally aired for 10 seasons from 1988-1998, becoming known for its political satire and reflection on current events, regularly weaving in real-life political headlines.

Talk of a revival reportedly began in 2012, with English telling publications that she was in conversations with the network to bring the series back for a handful of episodes during the election year. However, serious talk of bringing the series back reportedly did not begin until around the time of Donald Trump’s inauguration, with several of the show’s former writers and cast members brainstorming ideas for a revival.

The new series — premiering 30 years after FYI, a fictional CBS TV news magazine, signed off for the final time — will launch itself into an entirely new political climate, with Murphy determined to “draw the line between good television and honest reporting” amid a divided nation.

Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.