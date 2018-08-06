Watch ‘Murphy Brown’ Cast Tear up in Return to Set After 20 Years

CBS released an emotional clip teasing the return of Murphy Brown, complete with a recreation of the original set, 20 years after the show ended.

Welcome to the first table read of #MurphyBrown. ❤️ It was the original cast’s first table read in 20 years, and the first time the entire cast saw the recreated sets. #CBS pic.twitter.com/wp96G3BFDU — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) August 5, 2018

During the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour Sunday, CBS showed off a brief clip of actors Candice Bergen, Faith Ford and Joe Regalbuto embracing on the full recreation of Murphy’s townhouse set.

The full cast is also shown gathering around a table for the first table read of the season premiere script.

“Welcome to the first table read of #MurphyBrown. It was the original cast’s first table read in 20 years, and the first time the entire cast saw the recreated sets,” CBS said of the clip.

Bergen told reporters the first day on set was “very emotional for the old guys,” adding, “We got tears in our eyes,” reports Variety.

Aside from Bergen as Murphy and Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, the “old guys” returning are Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood and Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg. English said Charles Kimbrough will also make cameo appearances as the now-retired news anchor Jim Dial.

The new faces joining the series are Jake McDorman as Murphy’s now-adult son Avery Brown, Nik Dodani as social media wiz Pat and Tyne Daly as Phyllis, the sister of bar owner Phil (the late Pat Corley).

Although the townhouse set was recreated, the familiar “FYI” set is nowhere to be found. The new season will find Murphy as a cable news morning show anchor for “Murphy In The Morning.” The brightly-lit set was featured in photos shared on July 24.

“It’s an incredible thing when you can step away from something you care so much about, and now, 20 years later, it’s as if not a day has passed,” English previously told Entertainment Weekly last month about the first day of filming. “It was such a special morning laughing with some of my favorite people.”

Murphy Brown originally ran on CBS from 1988 to 1998. The revival will run 13 episodes and will strive to be just as topical as the original series.

“We actually stopped developing stories when we got to episode nine because we don’t want to get too far ahead,” English told reporters Sunday. “Some things are going to drop in September, I think, and as we get into our production schedule, it becomes more and more compressed. We air three weeks from the time we shoot the show and we’re shooting digitally so we have the ability to pop in something extremely topical.”

The Murphy Brown revival starts on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

