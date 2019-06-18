MTV Movie and TV Awards Speech Interrupted by ‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny Bananas

The MTV TV and Movie Awards were jam packed with excitement, but the show could have been a whole lot more exciting if not for the magic of editing. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio went full Kanye West during the awards show after it was announced that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta beat The Challenge in the Reality Royalty category, according to Variety.

Producers removed Devenanzio’s passionate speech from Monday’s TV broadcast, but that didn’t stop it from hitting the Internet. According to Variety, the longtime reality TV star grabbed the mic and expressed his opinion that The Challenge deserved the award more.

“We finally won! After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives The Challenge the recognition it deserves,” he told audience members. “All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created.”

Devenanzio left the stage, and the cast of Love & Hip Hop took center stage to enjoy their moment.

His appearance at the awards show came as no surprise to people who have been watching MTV for years. Devenanzio has been a staple on The Challenge since the beginning, but his MTV Movie & TV Awards moment was unexpected. The reality TV personality did give slight warning to fans, however.

Shortly before the show began, he posted a photo on Instagram from the red carpet. He teased a shocking moment to come, but didn’t say exactly what was due to go down. Despite his teaser, those tuning in on Monday didn’t get the chance to watch what was surely a jaw-dropping moment at the show.

An insider told Us Weekly that MTV “had no idea” Devenanzio planned to crash the awards show.

The Challenge star made his MTV debut back in 2006. He appeared on The Real World: Key West and has since appeared on 18 seasons of The Challenge. This is no small feat — he’s collected more than $600,000 during his time on the show. His most recent appearance came on War of the Worlds early this year, however Devenanzio was eliminated after only three episodes.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars haven’t said much about the stage crashing moment. Karlie Redd did, however, speak about their win with Entertainment Tonight.

“I almost want to cry right now, because I can’t believe,” she said. “We’ve been getting a lot of haters on the show. A lot of people talking… they talk a lot of s— about us. We got a lot of haters, but to finally get recognized, the recognition for one day [is great].”

Co-star Lil Scrappy added, “The reality is we never really thought we were going to win. We didn’t write a speech, we were so shocked, we were on stage, we didn’t know where to go. But it’s a great accomplishment. We’re so happy, we’re excited.”

The rapper touched on Devenanzio’s stunt, but it didn’t seem to have quite the impact on them the reality star thought it might.

“The dude came out trying to Kanye us,” Lil Scrappy joked, to which Redd claimed she didn’t really catch the moment.

“I feel like they put a lot of work in too,” the rapper acknowledge, “but we beat they a–.”