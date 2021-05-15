MTV Movie & TV Awards: Date, Time and How to Watch

✖

Just when you thought your Sunday nights were safe from award shows, MTV is back, and this time it's personal, at least for Hollywood. After skipping last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MTV Movie & TV Awards returns with a two-night event. The first night is hosted by former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, live from the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday, May 16. The second night, dedicated to reality television, is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and airs on Monday, May 17.

Both shows start at 9 p.m. ET, live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. The ceremonies will also be available to stream live on Paramount+. Like the People's Choice Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are chosen by fans, who had until April 30 to pick their favorite stars, movies, and shows. All categories are gender-neutral. The first ceremony will also see Sacha Baron Cohen received the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson will receive the MTV Generation Award.

The most nominated movie this year is Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was nominated for Best Movie, Best Duo, and Best Breakthrough Performance for Maria Bakalova's Oscar-nominated turn as Borat's daughter. Birds of Prey, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Promising Young Woman tied for two nominations each. It looks like Best Picture Oscar-winner Nomadland just didn't connect with the MTV generation, since it wasn't nominated for anything. Instead, the other Best Movie nominees are Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Soul, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

On the TV side, the most nominated show is Disney+'s WandaVision with five. Amazon Prime Video's The Boys received four nominations. The most-nominated reality TV show was RuPaul's Drag Race. The Best Show nominees are The Boys, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, and WandaVision.

There is no single "Best Unscripted Series" category, so the field is instead split into genres. The Best Competition Series nominees are The Circle, The Challenge, Legendary, The Masked Singer, and RuPaul's Drag Race. The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach, 90 Day Fiance, Love Is Blind, and Ready to Love were nominated for Best Dating Show. The Best Reality Cast nominees are 90 Day Fiance, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and RuPaul's Drag Race. There is even a Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series category, which is where you'll find Netflix's Tiger King among the nominees.

