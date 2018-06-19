MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chris Pratt Ignores Anna Faris in Speech, Fans Sob

Chris Pratt received the MTV Movie & TV Awards Generation Award and shocked fans at home by not mentioning his ex-wife, Anna Faris in his acceptance speech.

On Saturday night, Pratt was honored for his work in Parks & Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and other hit movies. During his speech, he listed “Nine rules from Chris Pratt” for the younger generation.

One rule was “don’t be a turd” and to believe that God loves you. He also gave directions on how to poop at a party without stinking up the bathroom. His ninth rule is learning to embrace your imperfections.

Pratt ended the speech without referencing Faris or their 6-year-old son, Jack. This really disappointed viewers at home.

Chris Pratt speech.💕

“Im sad because Anna Faris should be honoring Chris Pratt but yah,” one person wrote.

“Seeing Anna Faris’s commercial right after Chris Pratt’s Generation Award acceptance speech is like…–nevermind, nothing is as worse as that,” another added.

“Anna Faris deserved the MTV Generation Award tbh #MTVAwards⁠,” one viewer wrote.

“I hate not seeing Anna Faris there with Chris Pratt :c #MTVAwards,” another viewer wrote.

Another fan shared the always-useful GIF of Emma Stone eating ice cream and crying. “When Chris Pratt was telling his thank you speech and didnt thank Anna Faris then you remembered they broke up #MTVAwards,” she added.

Pratt and Faris married in 2009 and split in August 2017. They filed for divorce in December. This was Faris’ second divorce, as she was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Faris said she has a “great friendship” with Pratt and their son is “so happy and so loved.”

Despite two marriages ending in divorce, the Overboard star said she is still a romantic.

“I do think I’m a romantic because I love the small things in life,” she said. “Just like the little pleasures of life that feel like secrets. I still always want to keep that as a part of my life, does that make any sense at all? Maybe. I don’t know.”

Faris herself has been honored at the MTV Movie Awards with five nominations, although she has not been nominated since 2009. Pratt won the MTV Movie Award for Best Action Performance for 2015’s Jurassic World.