MTV Bringing Back Iconic Show From The Early 2000s

If you want to see how your favorite celebrities are living in their lavish homes, MTV's popular Cribs docuseries is returning. The half-hour show first debuted on the network in 2000 and became an instant viewer favorite for giving an inside look into the home decor and car collection of their favorite musicians, actors, and athletes. In each episode, two or three celebrities gave a tour of his or her abode, showcasing the expensive and outlandish things installed inside and out. Some of the most memorable episodes included Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons, 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Hugh Hefner, and more. Now, the show is returning for its 19th season on Oct. 27 at 9p EST with Matt James & Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo, and Dwight Howard.

This season, fans will see the homes of singers Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton, Antonio Brown, Modern Family alum Ariel Winter, Cesar Milan, Charo, former NBA star, Dennis Rodman, Don Benjamin and Liane, The Hills alums Heidi & Spencer Pratt, The Chi star Iman Shupert, singer Jacquees, Jaime King, Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker, Kristin Cavallari, Macy Gray, Michael Strahan, Miles Charley Watson, Nev Schulman, Nick Baumgartner, Pussycat Dolls frontrunner Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo, Ray J, Steelo Brim, Whitney Cummings, and Yung Bleu. Also featured is the late Leslie Jordan, who died on Oct. 24.

Despite the show being a hit, it came under scrutiny for celebs allegedly renting homes and posing them as their own. In 2021, former 3LW member Naturi Naughton came forward to reveal she and her group members lied on their Cribs episode.

"I was doing a fake Cribs … MTV did the Cribs, and back when 3LW was hot, we had to pretend. But I didn't have a car, I didn't have a house, I didn't have any of those things. … But we did MTV Cribs," she said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2021 for their now-canceled ABC musical drama, Queens.

In the 3LW episode of the show, Naughton, Bailon (now Houghton), and Kiely Williams let MTV take a tour of what was billed as their house. In the episode, Williams explained that they were leasing the LA home following the TRL tour after getting stuck due to 9/11. They reported they were recording their second home there.