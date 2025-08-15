MSNBC Just Hired Several New Talents

MSNBC is bolstering its roster with seven new faces.

The network is expanding its Washington Bureau with big names from Bloomberg, NBC News and The Hill all joining the network. The news comes ahead of NBCUniversal spinning off several of its channels into a new company named Versant.

Ryan Reilly, Priya Sridhar, Arielle Hixson, Julia Jester, and Alex Tabet are all jumping ship from NBC News to move to MSNBC’s coverage of Washington politics. Reilly is perhaps the biggest name on the list, as he is well-known in the news world for his coverage of the riots at the Capitol on January 6. As far as non-NBC alums go, Akayla Gardner from Bloomberg and Mychael Schnell from The Hill will join the network.

The news comes just after the network announced that award-winning journalist and 25-year Washington Post veteran Carol Leonnig would join MSNBC as a senior investigative correspondant. The network’s entire Washington Bureau will be lead by Sudeep Reddy, known for his work on The Wall Street Journal and Politico.

Last November, several NBCUniversal channels like MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, SyFy, E!, and the Golf Channel were announced to be moved into their own company. It caused several famous MSNBC alums—like Steve Kornacki—to depart the network for greener pastures.