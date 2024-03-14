MSNBC Favorite Returns to TV After Maternity Leave

Nicolle Wallace announced that she would return to anchor MSNBC's Deadline: White House. During the last several months, Wallace has been taking maternity leave after she and her husband, Michael Schmidt, welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.

Alicia Menendez also filled in for Wallace during her absence. On the episode broadcast Feb. 23, Wallace announced that she would be launching a new series on her show, "American Autocracy." She said that "it is something the whole country should be grappling with, because that is certainly the head of the Republican party is running on this time."

Nicolle Wallace made her return to MSNBC pic.twitter.com/cBXSMNTgWv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 26, 2024

As part of a November newscast, Alicia Menendez answered a phone call from Wallace, who had been absent from her hosting duties due to other commitments over the past week. Wallace, 51, explained her location and shared exciting news about her whereabouts as Alicia warmly welcomed her fellow anchor.

"I have not looked at my phone in a week, and I am amazed at the theories out there," she told Menendez. "I understand why the truth was ruled out by so many people that Mike and I had a baby. Her name is Isabella Sloane Schmidt, and Mike and Liam and I are all smitten with her."

Liam, 11, is her son with her former husband Mark Wallace. Isabella is her first child with her current husband, Michael S. Schmidt. The family was undoubtedly overjoyed when Isabella was born, but the television host joked that their dogs "are rendering judgment" about their new little addition.

"I wasn't pregnant," she admitted after saying she kept the baby's surrogacy details a secret until it was born. "I'm so happy to share our happy news today," she said. Wallace acknowledged that there were "pros and cons to being a mom again at 51." In addition, she provided an account of her experience adjusting to life with her new child.

"You are tired," she stated. "I was up all night long last night, and I was like, 'Oh wow. Yeah, this is what 3:45 a.m. looks like.'" Wallace described it as a "blessing to be focused again on what has always grounded me," in particular, her family.

At the time, the political commentator assured viewers that she would not leave the show but would just be absent for a short period. "I'm so lucky, and so grateful that [you're] helming these hours while I take a couple months to hang out with Izzy," she said, adding that her family had been watching the show.

Wallace has acted as anchor of Deadline: White House since 2017. In 2020, the show expanded to two hours and has become one of the network's highest-rated programs.