‘Mr. Robot’ Season 5: Why USA Network Isn’t Making Another Season

USA Network has had a lot of hit shows on its hands, including Mr. Robot.

The drama thriller ran for four seasons before ending in 2019.

Starring an ensemble cast that included Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallström, Christian Slater, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen, Grace Gummer, BD Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Elliot Villar, and Ashlie Atkinson, Mr. Robot premiered in 2015. It centers on Malek’s Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and hacker with social anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and dissociative identity disorder who is recruited by an insurrectionary anarchist known as Mr. Robot to join a group of hacktivists. The group aims to destroy all debt records by encrypting the largest conglomerate in the world.

Mr. Robot received critical acclaim and has since gained a cult following. All four seasons have at least a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, with Season 1 having a 98%. Despite the rave reviews, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in August 2018 that the fourth season would be the last. But it wasn’t canceled, as creator Sam Esmail felt that four seasons was enough to tell the story.

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a nice television series with a small, cult following,” Esmail said in a statement at the time to the outlet. “Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life.”

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion – and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here,” he continued. “Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, Season 4 will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

Mr. Robot officially came to an end in December 2019, and fans were losing it over the series finale. The episode revealed who Elliot Anderson truly was, diving deeper into his psyche. It wrapped everything up and continued to leave fans wanting more, which is what Esmail wanted. Even though four seasons doesn’t seem like enough, Esmail was able to end the show when he wanted and give it a proper closure, which is really what matters. All four seasons of Mr. Robot are streaming on Netflix and for free on Tubi.