‘Mr. Robot’ Will End With Upcoming Season 4

It has been announced that the USA Network series Mr. Robot will end with its upcoming fourth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season of the series — starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater — will begin production thins winter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to Malek and Slater, this show has also featured Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallström, BD Wong, and Bobby Cannavale.

Every consequence. Every key stroke. Everything has lead to this. The final season of #MrRobot arrives in 2019. //t.co/xWrGVBjsGO pic.twitter.com/ysiqZ1kgnO — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) August 29, 2018

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following,” series creator Sam Esmail said in a statement announcing the end of the critically acclaimed series. “Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life.”

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here,” he added. “Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending.

“Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story,” Esmail concluded. “To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

“From the beginning, Mr. Robot proved to be a show unlike any other on television, capturing the zeitgeist of our modern times with a unique point of view and definitive vision,” Chris McCumber, the USA Network President, added. “Working with Sam and the entire cast and crew has been nothing short of incredible — and we can’t wait to reveal the complete Mr. Robot story.”

Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks, Universal Cable Productions’ Co-Presidents, also provided a statement regarding the end of Mr. Robot, expressing their gratitude to the creators and fan.

“The story of Mr. Robot is completely original and exhilarating — striking a cultural chord at just the right time,” their joint statement read. “As we begin production on the final chapter of this iconic series, we want to thank Sam for his unparalleled vision, the masterful crew, and the passionate cast who breathe life into these rich characters.”

While fans will have to wait until 2019 for the conclusion of Mr. Robot, series star Rami Malek can currently be seen opposite Charlie Hunnam in Papillon, and will appear next in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.